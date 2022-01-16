It wasn’t, as Howard got its season back on track with Saturday’s loss and now get ready for their most anticipated game of the season: an afternoon matchup Monday at home against Notre Dame.
After the Ivy League canceled its 2020-21 winter season, Bibbs transferred from Columbia with the hopes of maximizing his last year in college basketball.
“For me, it was obviously very frustrating because last year at Columbia our whole season got taken away,” Bibbs said. “So when we had to shut it down after the Harvard game this year, it kind of brought back flashbacks.”
On Saturday, Howard returned to action against Norfolk State, a fitting opponent. The Bison were preparing to face the Spartans last year when Howard University canceled the season five games in “out of an abundance of caution.”
Despite 22 points from senior Kyle Foster and a 14-point, five-rebound performance from Bibbs, the Bison fell, 77-74.
“Man, to get back on that court in front of the fans and be able to compete after all we been through was special,” Foster said.
Howard (6-7) was in New Haven. Conn., preparing to play at Yale on Dec. 23 when Bibbs and another player tested positive, prompting a cancellation. The team returned to D.C., and more players and staff tested positive, including Coach Kenneth Blakeney. The outbreak continued through Christmas break, as players self-tested from home.
With the virus hitting the team in waves, Howard was unable to practice, either. “This virus hasn’t held back any punches when it comes to our team,” Blakeney said.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been impacted heavily by the virus. North Carolina Central and Maryland Eastern Shore have each gone more than at least 20 days without playing; meanwhile, many Power Five programs have returned to action within a week of an outbreak.
Justice Woods, Howard basketball’s athletic trainer, said there’s less motivation for HBCUs to rush back.
“When it comes to college athletics, the money side of things always comes into play,” Woods said. “Last year, we had to have a lot of tough conversations about whether or not we wanted to return for our big nationally televised game on Fox [versus Notre Dame] because of the amount of money and publicity that we stood to lose.
“Ultimately, we chose not to play, but for big Power Five schools its tough to turn away the large amounts that they are getting per game for an extended period of time — especially when other parts of their athletic department are depending on them to stay afloat.”
Howard will get its game against Notre Dame after all. The Fighting Irish (10-6) will be at Burr Gymnasium on Monday for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off.
The Bison players were encouraged by their performance in the loss to Norfolk State, considering they had just three practices together to prepare.
The team has struggled in closing out tight games, including in losses to Austin Peay and Mount St. Mary’s. The Bison hope a bit more game experience will help.
“We know that we have a really good mix of older and younger guys and it just feels like everyone is even more locked in and excited to show what we’re made of,” Bibbs said.