The Beijing Olympics begin Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know.

Is China ready to host the Winter Olympics? The host country is struggling to enforce its strict zero-covid policy, manufacture enough snow for the events and deal with a diplomatic boycott from the United States and its allies.

The United States is in line to send one of its most experienced and well-rounded figure skating squads to the Winter Olympics.

NHL players will no longer participate in the Winter Olympics due to a spike in coronavirus cases among players and the rise of the omicron variant.

Kaillie Humphries, the world’s most successful female bobsled racer, fought to become a U.S. citizen in time to compete in February’s Olympic Games.

