Seven-year-old Tommy had cheered his mom with a sign that read, “Your 1# in my heart,” and told the ABC affiliate, “It’s kind of like Mom’s famous and it’s cool to have a famous mother or father.” Quin held a sign that read, “GO MOMMY GO, GO MOMMY GO, GO MOMMY GO.”
D’Amato finished in 2 hours, 19:12 seconds, lowering Kastor’s 2:19:36 from her victory in the April 2006 London Marathon. D’Amato returned to elite running in 2019 after taking time for marriage, the arrival of two children and establishing a realty career.
Maggie Montoya, an Olympic hopeful who returned to running after being present during the 2021 Boulder shooting, was second in 2:29:08 in her marathon debut. Roberta Groner was third in 2:32:02.
“I keep checking it to make sure that that’s what I ran,” D’Amato said. “I just can’t believe it. I’m really tired but I’m really, really happy … I just feel like dreams come true, you know?”
Hall, 38, ran a 1:07:15 in breaking Huddle’s record on the same Houston course on which her husband, Ryan Hall, set the American men’s half-marathon record 15 years ago. Kenya’s Victory Chepngeno won in 1:05:03 and South Africa’s Dominique Scott was third in 1:07:32.
For D’Amato, 37, the record came after a disappointing spring in which a flare-up from a chronic hamstring injury that kept her from the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon and 10,000 meters.
“It’s like the world is going on without you. You’re just sitting on the sidelines, just wishing you were part of it,” she told Women’s Running in December. “I had to pull out of the Trials when I thought I had a legit shot at making the [Olympic] team. I let myself be sad … I gave myself 72 hours and I was just sad and pissed. I mourned the loss of another goal.”
D’Amato, who lives in Richmond, with her husband Anthony and children, began thinking about Paris 2024.
“You don’t want to marinate in the sadness, you just want to move forward,” she said. “I went all-in with family stuff that I wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to do. On Sunday mornings, instead of me being out for three hours on long runs, we’d get up and make breakfast. I tried to cherish the small things I wouldn’t normally get to enjoy.”
But she arrived in Houston with a personal best of 2:22:56, in the Marathon Project in Arizona in December 2020, and she won her first national title in the U.S. Half-Marathon Championships last month in 1:07:55. She had reason to be optimistic about perhaps breaking Kastor’s record.