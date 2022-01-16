Shanahan preached that gospel to his son as Kyle began his career with Tampa Bay and developed into an offensive coordinator in Houston, and he continued to thump that bible to his young assistants in Washington. What he found was a group that showed up at the Ashburn facility to work out at 5 a.m. and begin the workday after a quick shower — not to mention the trio that flipped off the lights after everyone else had gone home. When Washington’s tight ends coach left after the 2010 season, Shanahan planned to contact four established coaches to fill the position, but he sat down with McVay first.