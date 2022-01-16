The potential modifications to instant replay could include expanding the range of reviewable plays, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s officiating controversy.
That could include making roughing-the-passer calls reviewable or giving a team the ability to challenge any on-field ruling within the structure of the current coach’s challenge setup, that person said.
“I do believe there could be some appetite for it, if you limit it,” the person said.
The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half during their 26-19 triumph Saturday over the Raiders in a first-round AFC playoff game despite an inadvertent whistle occurring during the play. By rule, the play should have been ruled dead and the down replayed. The NFL said after the game that the on-field officials had believed the whistle sounded after the play, not during it. Audio aired by NBC indicated otherwise. That ruling was not reviewable by replay.
One potential offseason change could include making such an inadvertent whistle reviewable. But the modifications could be more extensive than that. Individual teams have made rule proposals in the past to make roughing-the-passer rulings reviewable. New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick is among those who have advocated to make all on-field rulings reviewable.
Both of those could be considered, according to the person with knowledge of the matter. If the coach’s challenge system were to be expanded to enable a coach to challenge any on-field ruling, the same limitations probably would exist on the number of allowable challenges per game.
The NFL is pleased with the change enacted this season that allows the replay assistant in the press box to consult with the on-field referee on an expanded — but still limited — scope of plays. League officials believe that made games move faster, prevented unnecessary coach’s challenges and helped rapidly correct on-field officiating mistakes.
However, the league remains reluctant to go to a sky judge, according to the person familiar with the NFL’s view. That is a system by which the replay official would be empowered to overturn any obvious mistakes by the on-field officials.
The league and the rulemaking competition committee always have opposed giving too much authority to the replay official, preferring to have games mostly officiated on the field. They also want to avoid overreacting to an isolated incident, as perhaps occurred with the NFL’s failed one-year experiment in 2019 to make pass interference reviewable by replay following a missed call in the previous season’s NFC championship game in New Orleans.