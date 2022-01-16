The judges’ unanimous decision represents a significant blow to Djokovic’s quest to break his three-way tie with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history.
The court ordered Djokovic to pay legal costs but did not specify whether he will be subject to the three-year ban on returning to the country that typically accompanies deportation orders.
Such a ban, which could be legally appealed, would mean that Djokovic would be 37 before he could contest another Australian Open, which accounts for nine of his 20 majors. His next opportunity to claim a 21st will come at the French Open in May, provided France and tournament officials welcome him as an unvaccinated player or Djokovic chooses to get fully vaccinated in the interim.
In his absence, Nadal, 35, whose lone Australian Open title came in 2009, has a chance to set the record but isn’t necessarily favored to do so, given that it is only his second tournament in nearly six months following surgery to address a chronic foot injury.
The judges’ decision was not reached until just before 6 p.m. Sunday in Melbourne, less than 18 hours before the Australian Open begins.
After eight hours of live-streamed legal argument and closed-door deliberations, it brought an end to 11 days of rancor in which Djokovic’s prospects for defending his Australian Open title bounced back and forth as if a battered tennis ball in an endless rally.
Reaction was swift.
Vasek Pospisil, 31, a Canadian player and ally of Djokovic’s, tweeted that Djokovic would never have traveled to Australia or insisted he compete if government officials had not granted him the medical exemption from the vaccine mandate.
“There was a political agenda at play here with the elections coming up which couldn’t be more obvious,” Pospisil wrote. “This is not his fault.”
Australian pro Nick Kyrgios, who had defending Djokovic’s right to stay in the country and compete, simply posted a face-plant emoji in response to the ruling.
The Association of Tennis Professionals, which governs men’s tennis, said in a statement that the decision marked “the end of a deeply regrettable series of events,” adding that “more time is needed to take stock of the facts.”
Tennis Australia, which stages the Australian Open and has drawn fire for extending Djokovic’s medical exemption in conjunction with health officials in the state of Victoria, issued a statement voicing respect for the court’s decision and got on with business after having delayed release of Monday’s order of play several hours as it awaited a ruling. The delay in announcing the start times of matches further inconvenienced the roughly 128 men and women scheduled to compete Monday, throwing into chaos well established pre-match routines for sleeping, eating and working out.
Djokovic, 34, the tournament’s top seed and defending champion, was among those scheduled to open play Monday. In his absence, the seeding will remain unchanged, and a spot in the field opened for 150th ranked Salvatore Caruso, a would-be qualifier who failed to make the cut,
Meeting in a rare Sunday session because of the urgency of the matter, the federal judges were not tasked with reviewing the circumstances surrounding the decision to grant Djokovic the medical exemption. Nor did they consider the falsehood listed on a document Djokovic presented at the border that incorrectly stated he had not traveled internationally for 14 days before landing in Melbourne.
The judges’ job was to weigh the narrow question of whether Hawke, the chief immigration officer with broad powers, acted unreasonably in revoking Djokovic’s visa.
The government’s lawyer argued that Hawke’s decision was based on a belief that Djokovic’s presence in the country posed an overwhelming risk to “good order” — not necessarily that he would transmit the virus, but that his status as a high-profile figure and role model would encourage many Australians to emulate his anti-vaccination views.
Djokovic’s lawyers argued that Hawke’s decision was illogical and unreasonable for several reasons — among them, that there was no guarantee that deporting Djokovic wouldn’t stoke more anti-vaccination passion in the country than if he were allowed to stay.
The hearing was live-streamed and drew more than 87,000 viewers on You Tube at one point.
Though Hawke’s rationale citing the danger to “good order” in the country was upheld, volatile emotions may erupt at Melbourne Park when the tournament gets underway Monday if Djokovic’s supporters choose to use the venue as a backdrop for protests.
Tournament officials announced last week that capacity would be reduced by 50 percent to further slow the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Even before Sunday’s ruling, exasperated tennis players who wanted only to focus on their preparations had drawn sides and positions were calcifying about the role of the world No. 1 in the controversy that engulfed the tournament before it got underway.
Some, such as two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain, placed responsibility on Djokovic.
“All this could have been avoided, like we've all done, by getting vaccinated, doing all the things we had to do to come here in Australia,” Muguruza said during a news conference Saturday. “Everybody knew very clearly the rules. You just have to follow them and that's it. I don't think it's that difficult.”
Australia’s Alex de Minaur, 22, shared the view, noting the sacrifices Australian citizens and players have made in following strict covid protocols for two years.
“This whole situation has taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors,” the 34th ranked de Minaur said on Saturday. “We’re here to play the Australian Open. We’re here on our own terms ready to compete. … If you wanted to come into the country, you had to be double vaccinated. It was up to him, his choices, his judgment.”
Others, such as third-ranked Alexander Zverev, faulted government officials for their mixed messages and confusion over Djokovic’s eligibility.
“The Australian government and the Victorian government should have been clear on what is going to happen beforehand,” Zverev said. “I think it’s not very fair for a person to come here and not be able to play.”