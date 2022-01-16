So Roethlisberger plays on, less than two months from his 40th birthday in March. He is a two-time Super Bowl winner and ranks fifth on the NFL’s list of career passing yards leaders behind only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. He has not said for certain that he will retire after 18 seasons with the Steelers. But he had an emotional Week 17 farewell to Heinz Field and Pittsburgh after acknowledging that probably was his final home game.