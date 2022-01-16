What to read about the 2021 NFL playoffs
• NFL playoffs schedule, bracket and what you need to know
• Svrluga: After demolishing the Patriots, Josh Allen and the Bills are a threat to the entire NFL
• Joe Burrow, Bengals end playoff drought in a win that put a spotlight (again) on officiating
• Jenkins: Tom Brady is telling his own story and doing it at his own pace
• NFL home-field advantage was endangered before the pandemic. Now it’s almost extinct.
• ‘Built for the journey’: How Jalen Hurts keeps answering critics
• Brewer: Mike Tomlin shows how rare real opportunity is for Black coaches
• Texans fire David Culley after one season, leaving NFL with one Black head coach
• Best bets for the NFL’s first round: The Steelers are no match for the Chiefs
Go deeper
• Jenkins: Antonio Brown put his pain on display for all to see. Instead of helping, the Bucs cut bait.
• A story about ashes in Green Bay reveals a remarkable life well-lived
• Brewer: John Madden could have remained a coach. Aren’t we lucky he knew better?
• Daniel Snyder pledged support for the NFL’s investigation. His actions tell a different story.
• Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage