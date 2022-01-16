9:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s offense had four possessions and produced only 12 net yards in the first quarter, and yet it’s still in it against one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses. Ben Roethlisberger can thank the Watt brothers (Derek Watt had a special-teams tackle that saved a touchdown on a punt return, and T.J. Watt deflected a pass that was intercepted by Devin Bush) and his unrelenting defense for that.

The problem for the Steelers’ offense? Mostly everything so far, and it starts up front. Their offensive line is getting worked, as evidenced by Tershawn Wharton speeding through the middle of the line untouched to get to Roethlisberger. They opened with three three-and-outs, then finally got a first down on their fourth possession, only to be set back by a false start penalty on receiver Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers are 0-4 on third downs, in part because they’ve struggled on second downs:

*Second and eight: run stuff, minus-two yards

*Second and 10: run, two yards

*Second and five: pass, three yards

*Second and six: pass, seven yards

*Second and eight: incomplete pass

Nicki Jhabvala , Reporter covering Washington's NFL team