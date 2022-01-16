Brady cannot appear in a playoff game without summoning a cascade of historical context. The Buccaneers could still become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots, who were of course quarterbacked by Brady. Brady earned his 35th playoff win Sunday. Second is Joe Montana at 16. A similar chasm exists for Brady and next-best in every significant passing category. It will only grow next week when Tampa Bay hosts a divisional round game. The Buccaneers could be beaten, but any opponent will have to surmount not only Brady’s skill but his unmatched and nearly unfathomable knowledge base.