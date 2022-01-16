On Sunday afternoon, in his team’s first visit to the arena since that run, Ewing wasn’t even on the sideline for the second straight game, an 88-69 loss to St. John’s. Georgetown announced last week that he would miss Thursday’s contest against Butler “in accordance with DC Department of Health guidelines.” And the school said Sunday that Ewing is continuing to do so, though acting coach Louis Orr said he expects Ewing to return for Georgetown’s next game.
“I wish I could have done better for him,” Orr said with a smile.
The Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) were also without starter Donald Carey and key reserve Kobe Clark, both listed as dealing with an illness by the Hoyas.
But sophomore Dante Harris, the hero of last March’s Garden party, returned to run the Georgetown offense, which had been operating with a single point guard, Tyler Beard, in Thursday night’s 72-58 loss to Butler.
Harris showed early rust, committing both a double-dribble and an offensive foul in the opening minutes, though Orr played him for the entire first half.
And a newcomer to the Hoyas since last March, Aminu Mohammed, recovered from Thursday’s 2-for-16 shooting performance. As usual, Georgetown’s leader in rebounds-per-game this year played above his 6-foot-5 height, grabbing four early boards and finishing with a double-double (13 points, 12 boards).
Early on, the struggles for the Hoyas came less on offense than defense. The Red Storm (10-5, 2-2) hit four threes by the under-12 timeout, and each make came with more than enough time for the St. John’s shooter to compose himself, check his feet and take a deep breath before firing.
But a Georgetown drought soon followed offensively, after a Ryan Mutombo turnaround and free throw had tied the score at 15 with 13:13 to go in the first half. Those Georgetown misses allowed St. John’s to get out in transition, something the Red Storm loves to do, ranking 21st in Division I in percentage of time running, per Synergy, entering Sunday. So did the turnovers, something the Red Storm generates well, with an opposing turnover percentage of 20.1 percent, good for 43rd in Division I.
“You’ve got to give St John's credit,” Orr said. “They press you the whole game. And you can't have turnovers and expect to have success offensively or defensively because they're gonna be off to the races when you do turn the ball over.”
An 11-0 run followed, capped by a three-point play by Julian Champagnie to extend the St. John’s lead to 26-15. Champagnie had 13 points at the break, and finished with 25 points, one of five Red Storm players in double figures.
By halftime, the Hoyas had turned the ball over 12 times, and St. John’s led 43-32.
The early part of the second half featured a spotlight on two players, Mohammed and Champagnie, each creating plenty of shots against defenders who struggled to stay in front of them. But merely trading baskets didn’t allow Georgetown to cut into the Red Storm lead.
At that point, Georgetown suffered from another in a season-long series of defensive outages, allowing St. John’s free run of the paint and additional easy looks from three. The third such long shot from Dylan Addae-Wusu, all of them makes, turned this into a 63-43 game and all but ended the suspense. A Georgetown run, keyed by Kaiden Rice, who finished with 19 points, followed to close the St. John’s deficit to as little as seven.
“We watch him every day in practice,” Orr said of Rice. “I think he’s capable of doing different things. He can be a really great three-point shooter at times. That’s something he does best. But I like the fact that, you know, he got on the ground for some loose balls. I thought he competed pretty hard.”
But 21 turnovers for Georgetown in this game, leading to 29 points off turnovers for the Red Storm, were too much for even a hot-shooting Rice to overcome.
Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s game
Harris burns bright … eventually
Harris struggled to facilitate the Georgetown offense in his first game back, committing four turnovers in the first half without registering an assist, though he did score eight points before the break.
The Harris who serves as Georgetown’s most important player returned in the second half, dishing out assists and scoring five points in an 11-2 run that cut a 20-point St. John’s lead to 11. Harris finished with 13 points and four assists in 32 minutes, only coming out late in the game when he cramped up, according to Orr.
“I thought considering he’s been under the weather, hasn’t played a lot, I thought he came out and played pretty well,” Orr said of Harris. “... And we need him to do both. We need him to make plays for others and when he can, to score the ball.”
Efficient Mohammed
Mohammed had two field goals in the first 10 minutes Sunday, after two all of Thursday night on 16 attempts. He began the second half more aggressively looking for his shot after just three field-goal attempts in the first 20 minutes, and finished with a double-double, 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 12 rebounds.
Orr praised Mohammed’s rebounding and distributing. But when asked whether seven shot attempts is enough for Mohammed, Orr pivoted back to the turnovers Georgetown committed.
“When you get 21 turnovers, it's a lot of guys that don't get shots,” Orr said. “Shots that we couldn't get — there's 21 attempts. He could have gotten his share.”
It gets no easier
The road ahead for the Hoyas is treacherous. Next up is early conference surprise Providence on Thursday on the road, followed by a quick turnaround Saturday at home against Big East-leading Villanova. Following that is a trip to Connecticut on Jan. 25. Even with improved performances, Georgetown could be staring at a huge conference deficit by the middle of next week.