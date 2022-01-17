Four local teams — DeMatha, Gonzaga, National Christian and O’Connell — traveled north to Springfield, Mass., for the Hoophall Classic. The celebrated event has been home to some momentous victories for local teams in recent years, but this winter it brought despair. All four local teams lost to national powerhouses over the course of the weekend. Most notably, top-ranked Gonzaga lost to Oak Hill (Va.), and free-falling DeMatha lost to Montverde (Fla.).
Closer to home, the St. James MLK Classic featured a packed slate of games that pitted local teams against national visitors. D.C.-area programs fared much better in that event, with Sidwell Friends and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes earning impressive wins.
The best showing of the week, however, came from Paul VI. The Panthers traveled to Springfield, Mo., for the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, a glitzy eight-team event featuring some of the best teams in the country. The Panthers left with the tournament crown after winning three games in three days. In Saturday’s final, they exacted revenge on Bronny James and Sierra Canyon, who defeated the Panthers last month in the ’Iolani Prep Classic final.
1. Gonzaga (10-1) Last ranked: 1
The Eagles beat DeMatha and the Heights before suffering their first loss of the year in Massachusetts.
2. Paul VI (12-2) LR: 5
The Panthers had a huge week, picking up a conference win against the Heights before going down to Missouri and earning a tournament title.
3. Archbishop Spalding (13-2) LR: 4
The Cavaliers picked up wins over Glenelg Country and McDonogh.
4. National Christian (14-3) LR: 3
The Eagles were a late addition to the Hoophall Classic and lost to AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.).
5. Bishop McNamara (9-0) LR: 8
The Mustangs took their hot start to a new level this week with wins over No. 14 St. John’s and No. 12 Archbishop Carroll.
6. Sidwell Friends (10-1) LR: 6
The Quakers pounded Flint Hill during the week and then earned a win over Grayson (Ga.) at the St. James MLK Classic during the weekend.
7. Wilson (14-2) LR: 11
The Tigers put together a four-win week, capped with a victory over St. Andrew’s at the St. James MLK Classic.
8. Hayfield (12-0) LR: 10
The freewheeling Hawks continued their tear through Northern Virginia, picking up four wins against local opponents last week.
9. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (6-2) LR: 7
The Saints fell to Episcopal but bounced back with a win over Berkmar (Ga.) at the St. James MLK Classic.
10. Bishop O’Connell (9-5) LR: 14
The Knights earned conference wins over Good Counsel and DeMatha before falling to Greensboro Day (N.C.) in overtime at the Hoophall Classic.
11. DeMatha (6-4) LR: 2
The Stags dropped two conference games before falling to national juggernaut Montverde Academy at the Hoophall Classic event in Massachusetts.
12. Archbishop Carroll (7-2) LR: 9
The Lions dropped their first two games of the season, losing to No. 6 McNamara and Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Tex.).
13. Georgetown Prep (6-3) LR: 12
The Hoyas lost to Bullis this week in an Interstate Athletic Conference matchup.
14. St. John’s (6-6) LR: 13
The Cadets fell to McNamara but bounced back with a win over St. Mary’s Annapolis.
15. North Point (4-0) LR: 17
Finally back in action, the Eagles blew out McDonough and Calvert.
16. Gwynn Park (0-1) LR: 15
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to resume their season this week.
17. Good Counsel (7-4) LR: 16
The Falcons lost to No. 10 O’Connell but picked up wins over St. Mary’s Ryken and Bishop Ireton.
18. Churchill (8-0) LR: 20
The Bulldogs earned a big Montgomery County win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
19. Stone Bridge (10-1) LR: NR
The defending Class 5 champions have not lost to a public school opponent this season.
20. Wise (3-0) LR: 19
The Pumas are scheduled to resume their season this week.
Dropped out: No. 18 Lake Braddock.
On the bubble: Episcopal, Fairfax Christian, Huntingtown, Patriot, South Lakes.