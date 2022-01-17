The best showing of the week, however, came from Paul VI. The Panthers traveled to Springfield, Mo., for the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, a glitzy eight-team event featuring some of the best teams in the country. The Panthers left with the tournament crown after winning three games in three days. In Saturday’s final, they exacted revenge on Bronny James and Sierra Canyon, who defeated the Panthers last month in the ’Iolani Prep Classic final.