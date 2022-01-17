This week, undefeated Glen Burnie joins the Top 20 after a statement win over Old Mill on Friday in Anne Arundel County. Banneker also joins after cruising through the beginning of its D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association schedule.
More big games are scheduled this week, including a rematch of the previous WCAC championship game between Bishop McNamara and Paul VI and a battle of Northern Virginia powers Madison and Oakton. Prince George’s County, still sidelined by covid last week, is expected to return this week.
1. Sidwell Friends (7-0) Last ranked: 1
After dominating national competition, the Quakers opened ISL play with a 73-57 win over Georgetown Visitation.
2. New Hope Academy (16-2) LR: 2
At the Rose Classic in Brooklyn, the Tigers picked up a pair of out-of-state victories.
3. Paul VI (10-3) LR: 3
The Panthers opened WCAC play with wins over Bishop Ireton and St. John’s.
4. Bishop McNamara (7-4) LR: 4
The Mustangs began WCAC play by beating Elizabeth Seton and Bishop O’Connell.
5. Georgetown Visitation (8-1) LR: 5
After a strong nonconference showing, the Cubs opened ISL play by beating Holy Child before falling to Sidwell Friends.
6. St. John’s (5-3) LR: 6
Following a pair of dominant WCAC wins, the Cadets fell to Paul VI, 50-47, in overtime.
7. Good Counsel (8-1) LR: 7
The Falcons beat Bishop O’Connell, 66-42, but its game against Elizabeth Seton was canceled.
8. Madison (10-2) LR: 8
Rebounding from a loss to Paul VI, the Warhawks beat Chantilly and Centreville in routs.
9. Clarksburg (6-0) LR: 9
Returning from a lengthy break, the Coyotes earned three dominant wins last week.
10. Woodgrove (12-0) LR: 10
Another busy week ended in three victories for the Wolverines.
11. Maret (6-2) LR: 14
When the Frogs returned after nearly a month, they beat Pallotti and Stone Ridge.
12. Oakton (13-0) LR: 15
The Cougars began their 2022 slate with wins over South Lakes and Westfield.
13. National Christian (9-3) LR: 12
The Eagles haven’t played in roughly a month.
14. Alexandria City (9-1) LR: 17
In their first busy week in a month, the Titans got three victories.
15. Howard (4-0) LR: 18
The Lions returned from a three-week hiatus by crushing Glenelg and River Hill.
16. Osbourn Park (9-1) LR: 19
Each of the Yellowjackets’ three wins last week came by at least 27 points.
17. Glen Burnie (8-0) LR: Not ranked
The Gophers are the last undefeated team in Anne Arundel County after their 56-46 win over Old Mill.
18. St. Mary’s Ryken (6-1) LR: NR
The Knights’ lone loss came against St. John’s on Jan. 9.
19. Parkdale (4-0) LR: 20
Prince George’s County is expected to resume in-person school Tuesday.
20. Banneker (10-1) LR: NR
The Bulldogs have stormed through the DCIAA.
Dropped out: No. 11 Old Mill, No. 13 Pallotti, No. 16 Bishop Ireton.
On the bubble: Bullis, C.H. Flowers, Georgetown Day, Pallotti, Whitman.