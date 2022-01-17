The students, now on their feet, tested the limits of their larynxes. They hollered when redshirt sophomore Steve Settle III — Rawls called him “Silky Smooth” — pulled up for a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 58-54. Then moments later, they booed passionately when feisty point guard Elijah Hawkins was trying to trap and rip the ball away but got called for a foul. A white-gloved saxophonist in the band threw up both her hands while making the shape of an “L” toward the nearest official. A drummer leaned over the railing and twirled his sticks in the sightline of a Notre Dame player at the foul line, so that those shots didn’t come so easy and free.