Nash will now be stuck without his franchise player for the foreseeable future, but the timing and circumstances could be worse. Irving, who missed the first 35 games of the season, is available for road games, and nine of Brooklyn’s next 11 games are away from Barclays Center. That stretch should provide Irving with a nice runway to rekindle his backcourt partnership with Harden, who has turned it up after an unsightly opening month to average 23.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists in January.