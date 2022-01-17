It is easy to overreact in the moment. Maybe Allen regresses in the likely event offensive coordinator Brian Daboll becomes a head coach elsewhere, Belichick fixes his defense on the fly and the Patriots close the gap in the AFC East. But the distance between Buffalo and the Patriots appeared vast Saturday night. The Patriots have no clear path to addressing their issues, which start with a defense that looked old and slow vs. Buffalo. The one immutable law of the recent NFL is not to bet against Belichick. Now, though, the odds are not in his favor.