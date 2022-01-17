Winning can be an addiction, and it comes with the cost of all addictions, including poor judgment. The pity of the Australian Open mess is that Djokovic is a great champion and an interesting, searching man who yearns to connect with and be loved by crowds. But many in those crowds simply will not understand how he could have been so tone-deaf to the sacrifices and outrage of Australians, who for two years have followed some of the most austere covid restrictions in the world. A tone-deafness that continued on Sunday, when he issued a statement after he was finally deported: “I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate before making any further comments beyond this.” Rest and recuperate? Who gets any of that in these terrible days?