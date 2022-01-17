Stafford seeks his first career playoff victory after going 0-3 in postseason games with the Lions. He was the league’s sixth-rated passer during a regular season in which he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. But his interceptions — 17 of them — were an issue. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had an historically great season with NFL-leading totals of 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Rams ranked only 17th in the league in total defense during the regular season, even with all those stars. They signed safety Eric Weddle last week, bringing him out of retirement.