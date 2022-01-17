Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on ABC and ESPN; streaming options include the ESPN app and FuboTV
9:16 p.m.
Jerry Brewer: Arizona is in trouble.It’s not just that the Cardinals are down two touchdowns. That’s manageable, even though it may not seem like it. The biggest problem is that they have shown no ability to mask their two most glaring problems: run defense and a young head coach. They have built a modern defense, full of speed and versatility and playmakers who thrive in space. But they allowed 4.6 yards per rush during the regular season, which was only 26th in the NFL. And the Rams are gashing them with their diverse rushing attack.It’s on Coach Kliff Kingsbury, hired for his offensive creativity despite a mediocre college record, to make better use of Kyler Murray and help Arizona get back in this game, But Kingsbury has a strange habit of calling tight, panicky games during high-pressure situations. He had better snap out of it, or else this could be one final blowout to end wild card weekend.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
8:51 p.m.
Jerry Brewer: After the Rams acquired him at midseason, Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t magically turn back into the elite receiver he once was. In eight games, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and had just two games that could be considered good (five catches for 81 yards in a loss to Green Bay, six catches for 77 yards in a win over Arizona).But he did score five touchdowns despite the below-average productivity, signs that Sean McVay and the Rams have an idea how to utilize his big-play capabilities. He may never be the player he was during his phenomenal first three seasons in the NFL, but he’s still dangerous, which he has shown early in this game. And his gravity as a player whom defenses still must respect is a help to Cooper Kupp and other weapons Matt Stafford wants to target.
