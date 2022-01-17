9:16 p.m.

Arizona is in trouble.

It’s not just that the Cardinals are down two touchdowns. That’s manageable, even though it may not seem like it. The biggest problem is that they have shown no ability to mask their two most glaring problems: run defense and a young head coach. They have built a modern defense, full of speed and versatility and playmakers who thrive in space. But they allowed 4.6 yards per rush during the regular season, which was only 26th in the NFL. And the Rams are gashing them with their diverse rushing attack.

It’s on Coach Kliff Kingsbury, hired for his offensive creativity despite a mediocre college record, to make better use of Kyler Murray and help Arizona get back in this game, But Kingsbury has a strange habit of calling tight, panicky games during high-pressure situations. He had better snap out of it, or else this could be one final blowout to end wild card weekend.

Jerry Brewer , Sports columnist