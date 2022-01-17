It’s not the first time in recent months that a member of a Washington team has shown up to cheer in person for a different squad during the playoffs. The Nationals’ Juan Soto went to Dodger Stadium in October to support former teammates Max Scherzer and Trea Turner as they took on the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild-card game. Rather than going shirtless, Soto made a point of wearing a Scherzer No. 31 Nats jersey, and he used his front-row perch to exchange high-fives with his pals after Los Angeles got a walk-off win.