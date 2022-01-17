This season, when Garoppolo avoided turnover-worthy plays, San Francisco was a top-five unit. But he made a turnover-worthy play on 4.6 percent of his pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus, which was the second-worst rate among all starters. Against Green Bay, which has a strong rushing attack of its own and a less forgiving quarterback, Garoppolo will need to avoid those mistakes — though it’s also fair to question Shanahan’s fourth-down decision-making after he elected not to go for it on two fourth-and-1s, including one at Dallas’s 22.