Washington’s bench coaches began to test positive just as the team was appearing to near the end of an outbreak among players. Bradley Beal, the last remaining player in protocols, cleared them in time for Monday’s afternoon game and will start against the 76ers. He last played on Jan. 9.
Unlike Delany, who had a day to prepare before coaching his first NBA game, Blair found out he’d be stepping in to lead the team less than five hours before tip-off.
“So as you can imagine it’s been quite a whirlwind of a day, I didn’t wake up expecting this situation to occur, but I don’t think any of us went into this season expecting what’s happened this season,” Blair said in a pregame news conference. “ … Here I am, and this situation is what it is, we’re a team, we’re going to stand as a team, we struggle as a team, we win as a team, we lose as a team, and here we are.”
Blair, like Delany, was hired to Unseld’s staff this summer and has head coaching experience from spending one season leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets’ G League affiliate, in 2018-19. After that, the 47-year-old was hired as an assistant for the 76ers before joining the Timberwolves in the same role.
Blair’s playing career sets him apart from many of his peers in the NBA. He spent four years at Arizona, starting on the 1994 Wildcats squad that advanced to the Final Four before playing professionally overseas for years. He was also a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
In Washington, he’s known for his booming voice and high energy — something he hopes will carry over as he addresses the team for the first time as head coach less than an hour before tip-off.
“I have been so swamped with everything I haven’t had a full conversation with the players yet. I got here we had a full staff meeting, I tried to do some prep before, do some radio, now here I sit with you guys,” Blair said. ” … I’m known as being a pretty energetic guy to begin with, so I’m sure I’ll just do that same thing, hopefully they’ll feed off my energy and we can keep that rockin’ all night.”
This story will be updated.