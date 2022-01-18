McDowell was a 2017 second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Michigan State, where he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2016. McDowell played in his first NFL games this season after injuries and off-field issues derailed his career. Just before what would have been his first training camp with the Seahawks, he was injured in an ATV accident and missed his rookie season after being placed on the non-football injury list. Starting in September 2017, McDowell was arrested four times within two years, three times for incidents allegedly involving alcohol. After he was arrested in Michigan on a felony possession of stolen property charge, he was sentenced in November 2019 to 11 months in jail and three years of probation.