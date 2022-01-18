Afterward, Wilson joked that he would have preferred the chance had never found his stick.
“I was hoping [Kuznetsov] would just do it all himself to be honest,” Wilson said. “But just tried to give him a lot of room, and he made a nice move, and I knew he was going to try to look for me and tried to go to the net.”
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette was keenly aware of his team’s poor record in overtime this season. He welcomed the end of that drought.
“It’s nice to get one,” Laviolette said. “Certainly, it was a power move by Kuzy to attack. It was nice to get one. It took a while. We shouldn’t be at the record that we’re at, but we are. I thought it was good to get one in the column.”
Washington was down 2-0 in the first three minutes, but Alex Ovechkin sparked a comeback.
One minute, Ovechkin was livid on Washington’s bench, yelling expletives after what he believed was a missed penalty call on his breakaway attempt moments earlier in the first period. The next, Ovechkin hopped off the bench and hammered home his league-leading 27th goal.
The captain’s score gave him points in five straight games: three goals and two assists. At 36, he also leads the league in points with 55.
Ovechkin’s score with 3:02 left in the first cut the Jets’ lead to one. The Capitals (22-9-9) then drew even at 4:26 of the middle frame when Dmitry Orlov’s point shot snaked through traffic before getting redirected past Hellebuyck to make it 2-2.
Rookie Aliaksei Protas gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead 4:15 into the third period with his wraparound goal that first hit off Nate Schmidt’s skate, then hit Hellebuyck before trickling over the goal line.
Winnipeg (17-12-6) kept pushing, however. And with Hellebuyck pulled, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored an equalizer with 1:05 left in regulation. That set the stage for overtime, in which Kuznetsov and Wilson finally pushed the Capitals to two points in extra time.
For Wilson, the game-winner was his third goal in as many games.
“You could see it after the goal went in, we were pretty excited,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “For whatever reason, haven’t been able to get wins in overtime. Hopefully this jump starts our three-on-three because if you look at our team, we got the players for it, so I think that’ll do a lot for our confidence.”
All the late drama followed a stumbling start from the home team. The Jets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 2:20 of the contest, and Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek looked lost. Kyle Connor scored on the power play 1:02 into the first period after Orlov was dinged for slashing 22 seconds into the game. Cole Perfetti scored his first NHL goal on an odd-man rush 78 seconds later.
Vanecek steadied himself and came up with multiple big saves later in the contest, robbing the Jets of several high-danger looks in front and finishing with 30 saves.
Here is what else to know:
Top-line Hathaway
Garnet Hathaway skated on the top line with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Hathaway, who typically plays on the fourth line as a defensive-minded winger, has seen an offensive outburst this season. He has seven goals and seven assists.
His latest assist was a pinpoint cross-ice pass to Ovechkin for the Capitals’ first goal. Before Tuesday, the last time Laviolette put Hathaway, Ovechkin and Kuznetsov together on a line was Jan. 7 against the St. Louis Blues. The combination didn’t last long and was quickly changed. It stuck Tuesday night.
Veterans remain out
T.J. Oshie remains out with an upper-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day after he suffered the injury in Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders.
John Carlson and Conor Sheary (coronavirus protocols) also missed Tuesday’s game. Capitals assistant coach Scott Arniel is also on the list and was not behind the bench Tuesday.
Cholowski in
Dennis Cholowski was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 17 against the Jets. The defenseman has played in only six games since Washington picked him up on waivers in October.
Laviolette said Tuesday morning that the team was aiming to give Cholowski more games after his play against the Jets. However, Cholowski ended up on the covid protocols list, and Washington never had an ideal opening for his return to the lineup.
“I’m staying in shape. That’s not the issue,” Cholowski said Tuesday morning. “It is staying game ready.”
Cholowski and Matt Irwin are being used in similar roles this season as Trevor van Riemsdyk was last season. They are both in and out of the lineup — mainly out — as they fill in on the blue line when the six mainstays have any ailments.
Asymptomatic players/staff
The NHL and its players association agreed Tuesday to change their testing protocols starting after the league’s all-star break. At that time, the NHL no longer will test fully vaccinated asymptomatic players and staff. Testing will be needed only for cross-border travel and if symptoms arise. The one caveat is that there will be a single test upon reentry to team facilities after the all-star break.
As the league has done this season, after a player tests positive (asymptomatic or symptomatic), he will not be tested again for 90 days.