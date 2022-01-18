“He’s extremely dedicated,” St. John’s Coach Gregg Marinari said of Kurowski, who makes the nearly 45-minute drive from his home in Oakton to the Cadets’ home ice in Rockville. “It’s been very easy for me as a coach to have him as a leader because he makes sure everything is in line and everyone else is following suit.”
In their past four Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League games, Kurowski has scored eight goals, one of which was shorthanded, and added five assists. Having only spent two minutes in the box, Kurowski’s discipline on the ice allows the offense-heavy team to dictate the pace of play and control the game.
In addition to Kurowski, junior goaltender Chase Hornbecker has been key to the team’s success. “It’s not very often that we name a goaltender as a captain or as a leader,” Marinari said. “He’s really been the backbone for us, and he’s played in almost every game.”
St. John’s will look to continue this momentum Tuesday against Bishop O’Connell, which handed the Cadets their first loss of the season on Dec. 7.
(All records through Sunday)
1. St. John’s (9-2-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets’ WCAC victory against DeMatha improved them to 5-2-0 in the league and put them atop the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League.
2. Calvert Hall (8-3-1) LR: Not ranked
Junior goaltender Nicholas Wah stopped 20 shots to lead the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory over top-ranked St. Johns.
3. DeMatha (7-4-1) LR: 6
In a combined WCAC and MAPHL matchup, the Stags bested Bishop O’Connell for a second time this season, 4-3.
4. Gonzaga (4-2-1) LR: 10
After a nearly month-long hiatus because of the cancellation of the Purple Puck tournament, the Eagles returned to Fort Dupont Ice Arena and continued their winning streak against Bullis, defeating the Bulldogs, 8-4.
5. Riverside (7-0-0) LR: Not ranked
Sophomore Nathan Kennedy recorded a hat trick in the Rams’ 8-3 victory over Dominion/Potomac Falls.
6. Yorktown (7-0-0) LR: 7
The Patriots have yet to lose, as they defeated Langley and recorded a 2-1 nonleague win over Georgetown Prep.
7. O’Connell (5-4-2) LR: Not ranked
The Knights handed St. John’s their first loss of the season, defeating the Cadets, 4-1, earlier in the season. A rematch is scheduled for Tuesday.
8. Quince Orchard (7-1-0) LR: Not ranked
The Cougars sit atop the Montgomery 2 division of the Maryland Student Hockey League and suffered their only loss this season against division rival Blair.
9. Alexandria City/Wakefield (7-0-0) LR: 4
The Titans recently beat their Capital Scholastic Hockey League rival, Woodbridge, 3-2, to claim the top spot in the league and maintain an undefeated record.
10. Washington-Liberty (6-1-0) LR: 3
Generals goalie Laura South saved all 19 shots on net in their shutout win against Colgan.
Top 3 girls’ teams
1. Georgetown Visitation (4-0-0)
Visitation remains undefeated after beating Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League rival Stone Ridge for the first time in six years.
2. Stone Ridge (2-1-1)
Led by Princeton recruit Katherine Khramtsov, the Gators look to avenge their only loss of the season when they meet Visitation on Wednesday.
3. Archbishop Spalding (4-0-0)
The Cavaliers are on a four-game win streak, most recently defeating Bryn Mawr, 14-5.