Led by Dickinson, the Wolverines outperformed Maryland in the paint all evening. Michigan outscored the Terps 44-24 in the paint and outrebounded them 32-20. The Terps tried to double-team Dickinson early, but he managed to kick the ball out to teammates on the perimeter. The sophomore had an efficient night, shooting 10 of 14 from the field and making one of his two attempts from three-point range.