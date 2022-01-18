The Terps managed a season-low 19 points before the break, slipping into a 20-point halftime deficit Tuesday night. Maryland tried to rally in the second half behind veterans Eric Ayala and Donta Scott, but the Terps (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) had dug too deep a hole. The closest they would get to the Wolverines would be 13.
“There are no pity parties for the Maryland basketball team when we pull up in the gym,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “Everybody’s going to try to pile on. We understand that, and we’ve got to come out and we’ve got to put ourselves in a situation where we’re not allowing that to happen.”
Maryland’s defense had no answer for the Wolverines, who shot 58.3 percent from the field and finished 8 of 20 from three-point range. Four players scored in double figures for Michigan.
Michigan (8-7, 2-3) began the season as a top contender in the Big Ten, but the team had struggled; the Wolverines’ win Tuesday came a full month since their previous victory. The stretch included losses to Central Florida, Rutgers and Illinois — plus a pair of postponed conference matchups earlier this month because of coronavirus. Michigan wasn’t at full strength when it returned to play against Illinois, with standout center Hunter Dickinson and guard Brandon Johns Jr. in the protocols.
Dickinson returned for this game, and the former DeMatha All-Met had a standout performance against his home-state team. Dickinson finished with 21 points to go with six rebounds and a career-high six assists. He had plenty of support from his teammates: highly touted freshman Caleb Houstan offered 16 points in a showing that included a 3-of-4 clip from deep, and Moussa Diabate added 14 points.
Meanwhile, Ayala (22 points) and Scott (19) were the only Terps who generated much production. Scott scored 10 of the team’s 19 points in the first half, and Ayala got going after the break. No other Maryland players scored in the first eight minutes of the second half, when the experienced duo combined for 22 points.
Freshman forward Julian Reese broke through and contributed a three pointer, but then Fatts Russell missed a layup that would have cut Michigan’s lead to 11. That ended a 6-0 burst for the Terps, and from there, the Wolverines took control and extinguished any hopes of a Maryland comeback.
“We had some guys, according to the stat sheet, score the basketball and do some things,” Manning said, “but collectively not enough from our entire group.”
Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s loss:
Starter shake-up
Maryland kept the same group of starters through the first 16 games of the season, then made a small tweak — replacing sophomore center Qudus Wahab with Reese — in its previous game. For this trip to Ann Arbor, Manning opted for a significantly different look.
Sophomore guard Ian Martinez, who had only made one basket in his previous nine appearances, and graduate guard Xavier Green, who came in averaging 17.8 minutes, each made the first start of their Maryland careers, replacing usual starters Russell and Hakim Hart.
“We need more from them,” Manning said of Russell and Hart. “This is just a way to challenge them. We’re at a point now we're where going to push some buttons.”
Wahab also started, earning the nod ahead of Reese, who checked in at the 16:32 mark. Russell and Hart entered at the media timeout soon after. Even though Russell (four points in 26 minutes) and Hart (one point in 23 minutes) had considerable playing time in this game, Manning still had Martinez and Green start the second half.
Paint presence
Led by Dickinson, the Wolverines outperformed Maryland in the paint all evening. Michigan outscored the Terps 44-24 in the paint and outrebounded them 32-20. The Terps tried to double-team Dickinson early, but he managed to kick the ball out to teammates on the perimeter. The sophomore had an efficient night, shooting 10 of 14 from the field and making one of his two attempts from three-point range.
Incomplete games
The Terps have struggled to assemble a solid 40-minute showing in conference play. Recently, Maryland has experienced dramatic swings from one half to the next. Scott said the team needs to do a better job of communicating during stoppages when games start to slip away and relay the message: “Oh, if we don’t change what we’re doing now, then the game could get lost early on.”
In a Jan. 9 game against Wisconsin, the Terps fell into a 21-point deficit early, only to outscore the Badgers after the break en route to a 70-69 loss. And in Maryland’s previous game, a home loss against Rutgers, the Terps had an 11-point lead at halftime but let that turn into an 11-point loss.
Against the Wolverines, they shot 62.1 percent in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a miserable first 20 minutes.
“The deal for us is continue to fight,” Manning said. “Continue to fight, continue to grind and a find a way. That will always be the mind-set while we’re coaching this ballclub.”