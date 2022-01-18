Texas Christian took down Kansas State and Oklahoma last week to improve to 12-2. The Horned Frogs were a No. 10 seed on this exercise’s S-curve but needed to be moved down a line because of the surplus of No. 2 (Baylor and Kansas), No. 7 (Texas) and No. 10 (Oklahoma and TCU) seeds in the Big 12. TCU also has a nonconference strength of schedule problem (No. 321), but all it can do now is keep winning. … Texas has two victories over teams in this projected field: Oklahoma and West Virginia, both at home.