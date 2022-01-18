Expect Kansas City to get off to a fast start in this weekend’s final game. Since Week 8, the Chiefs have led by six points or more at the end of the first quarter nine times in 10 games, the lone outlier a Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which was tied 7-7 after the first 15 minutes. Over the second half of the season, Kansas City scored a touchdown on almost half its first-quarter drives (48 percent) and averaged 3.6 points per drive in the opening quarter, including Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh. The Bills have trailed at the end of the first quarter three times since Week 8 and have been tied two other times.