The concern isn’t merely in reaction to the present, however. The league is married to this money grab. There will be seasons in which the No. 7 seeds will be worse than the Steelers at the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era and the Eagles at the start of a retooling. If you thought the rare division winner with a losing record was an eyesore, wait until you get that in addition to frequent 8-9 wild-card teams. There will be more blowouts, and there will be more injuries during these games that shouldn’t be played.