Grinning, she locked eyes with her sister again and whispered in her ear as she strolled to the free throw line. “I don’t think I was fouled,” Alayna Arnolie said.
It was the sort of favorable moment No. 8 Madison (11-2) didn’t need but enjoyed all the same as it downed previously unbeaten Oakton, 69-36, in Vienna.
Executing with precision, the Warhawks were dominant again on their quest for a third straight Class 6 state championship. Tuesday’s blowout of the No. 12 Cougars (13-1) may have been their most impressive victory of the season.
Alayna scored a game-best 15 points and Grace added 13, and according to the twins, their ability to master the details is a product of the roster’s long service time together. The program returned all but one player from last season.
“We always focus on the little things in practice; we spend a lot of time on our defense and working through screens and stuff like that,” Grace Arnolie said. “We kind of know what to look for, how to help each other, how to lift each other up.”
Coach Kirsten Stone packed her team’s nonconference schedule this season with private school opponents — two of which are ranked in The Washington Post’s top five. The tough early slate puts the Warhawks in position to thrive within the Concorde District.
Many private schools are taller and play with shot clocks, which has given Madison the opportunity to strengthen its half-court offense and perimeter movement. When Oakton employed a zone defense Tuesday, Madison adjusted quickly and found its post players in the same two spots on the baseline for open shots to help close the half on an extended 35-10 run.
For Madison, when getting “the little things” done is a priority, having two pairs of twins for the third consecutive season helps with chemistry.
“I think we’ve been playing together for so long that it’s kind of unspoken,” Alayna Arnolie said. “I know when she’s going to cut, she knows when I’m going to cut, so it just comes naturally to us.”
Read more: