As for Djokovic, he returned to a warm welcome in Serbia even as he must contemplate the toll his unvaccinated status may take on his quest to break the three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most career Grand Slam men’s singles titles (20). Australia isn’t the only country with stringent rules about allowing unvaccinated travelers to enter. Next up on the Grand Slam calendar is the French Open, and France’s latest vaccination rules could make things challenging for Djokovic there as well. The French Open begins May 22, and restrictions could ease by then.