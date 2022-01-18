Offering support for Craig Tiley, the organization’s CEO and tournament director, the board and its member associations admitted “recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players.
“There are always lessons to learn, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning — as we do every year.”
The tournament began Monday without Djokovic, and Tennis Australia added that it is “keen for the focus to now be on the game we are all so passionate about” and “looking forward to a brilliant two weeks of tennis.”
On that front, a popular five-time finalist in Australia delivered in his opening-round match Tuesday. Andy Murray continued his comeback from hip surgery, winning an Australian Open match for the first time since 2017 with a spirited five-set performance.
Murray, who had considered retirement as he recovered, arrived at the tournament as a wild-card entry and beat 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4.
“It’s been a tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here,” Murray said in a post-match TV interview. “I’ve played on this court many times; the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought I’d played my last.
“Amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for more.”
Australian Nick Kyrgios, who pulled out of a tuneup tournament last week after testing positive for the coronavirus, beat qualifier Liam Broady, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in a first-round match and said covid-19 had done a number on him.
“I was training five hours a day, feeling extraordinary, and then it hit me and I was bedridden. Couldn’t really breathe well. Coughing. I was pretty bad,” the 26-year-old said after his first match of 2022. “Like, for someone that you assume is in the peak of his physicality, I got hit pretty bad.”
Kyrgios plays Daniil Medvedev, the Australian Open runner-up to Djokovic in 2021 and last year’s U.S. Open champion, in the next round. Medvedev, the No. 2 seed, beat Henri Laaksonen, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), to win his eighth Grand Slam match in a row.
Leylah Fernandez, the 19-year-old Canadian player who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu in the U.S. Open last year, was bounced, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round by Maddison Inglis, a wild-card entry ranked 133rd in the world. Raducanu beat American Sloane Stephens, 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.
American Sofia Kenin, the 11th seed and winner of the 2020 Australian Open, lost, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5, to unseeded countrywoman Madison Keys.
As for Djokovic, he returned to a warm welcome in Serbia even as he must contemplate the toll his unvaccinated status may take on his quest to break the three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most career Grand Slam men’s singles titles (20). Australia isn’t the only country with stringent rules about allowing unvaccinated travelers to enter. Next up on the Grand Slam calendar is the French Open, and France’s latest vaccination rules could make things challenging for Djokovic there as well. The French Open begins May 22, and restrictions could ease by then.