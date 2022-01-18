In just over a week, more than 85,000 people have signed an online petition started by Balkind’s close friend, Sam Brande, pushing USA Hockey to make neck guards mandatory at all levels of play. The governing bodies of Canada and Sweden mandate the use of neck guards among amateur players; USA Hockey, meanwhile, recommends the use but does not mandate them — instead leaving it up to the discretion of hockey associations in each region.
The governing body of all amateur hockey within D.C., Maryland and Virginia is the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA). Its rules and regulations handbook — last updated Aug. 9, 2021 — makes no mention of neck guards. Most high school hockey players in the area opt not to wear a neck guard, which are described as uncomfortable and cumbersome.
“I can tell you personally that nobody would wear them unless their parents made them,” said Jason Olden, a former United States Hockey League player and co-founder of Warroad Original Hockey Co.
Warroad, a hockey gear company co-founded by the Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie, has produced skate-cut resistant clothing since 2018. In August, the company prototyped a new style of neck protection that aims to provide players with comfort while still protecting critical points of the neck. Dyneema, historically used to make durable climbing rope, is the main component in Warroad’s current cut-resistant technology, dubbed Cutlon, and upcoming neck protection. Warroad uses Dyneema over Kevlar or other traditionally tough fabrics.
With new innovations in neck protection that strive for comfort and protection, Olden hopes more youth hockey players will consider wearing neck guards to prevent fatal or career-ending injuries. Although Warroad’s neck protection will not be available for purchase until the fall, Olden reported that the Warroad site saw an 80 percent increase in sales of their cut-resistant products in the past week and a half.
“Statistically, yes, the odds are with you that you won’t have that kind of catastrophic injury,” Olden said, “but now it’s right in front of us, and it’s a tragedy that shouldn’t happen in our game.”
— Hayley Salvatore
Indoor track
Last weekend’s VA Showcase in Virginia Beach was a competition full of top-tier performances, with new season records set by schools throughout the East Coast.
And it was Bullis that again showed some of the best relays Maryland has to offer. Led by Mirai Bernard, Morgan Bridges, Myla Greene and Sage Hinton, the Bulldogs grabbed a new U.S. No. 1 time in the girls’ 4x200, finishing in 1:39.19. Then Lauren Leath, Bernard, Greene and Hinton did it again in the 4x400, finishing in 3:49.69 for another No. 1 time.
The Bullis girls team isn’t new to dominating in the relays. It set a national record in 2018 in the 4x200 and has won in that event every year since. Only once did it finish anything other than first in the 4x400 at the VA Showcase.
But this year, because of covid-19 restrictions, Bullis got clearance to compete only three days before the showcase. Despite having to scramble to assemble their relay squad, the Bulldogs came ready.
“The vibe at the showcase, it was really electric because as as a team, we treat every day like it’s our last, you know, because of covid and everything,” Bernard said. “So I think everybody was just excited to get the opportunity to actually run at a meet.”
For Bridges, the 4x200 was her first time running as anchor.
“I wasn’t really scared for any of the endurance type thing, it was more like nervousness of my first real relay,” Bridges said. “It was just a bit nerve-racking, especially on anchor.”
Other top performances at the event included Walter Johnson’s Katie Dutko, who ran 11:02.22 in the 3,200 meters; Howard’s Kiara Murray, who registered 18-2.25 in the long jump; and the Bishop McNamara boys’ 4x400 relay team.
The event featured plenty of talent from outside the area, offering a glimpse of what to expect for teams looking to compete at the national level.
— Aaron Credeur
Wrestling
The day before Paul VI hosted its Panther Invitational this past weekend, Danny Lowell’s teammates were telling him this would be his day to bounce back. The 160-pounder had yet to make it over the hump in his senior season, consistently finding himself in second-place finishes.
And as Lowell pinned Episcopal’s Nick Carosi, who was ranked second in the state, he made his teammates’ words of encouragement turn into reality.
“One of my coaches came up to me and said, ‘I’m really proud of you,’ ” Lowell said. “I was really happy.”
The Panthers took first place at their tournament, besting Langley by 30 points.
Lowell and Keegan McMahon were among 15 Panthers to earn points, with McMahon taking the 126-pound title. After winning a state championship his freshman year, the junior continues to impress.
“It’s just exciting, and I feel accomplished,” McMahon said. “Because all the effort and work I put in all week — getting my weight down and training for that moment.”
Lowell — a senior who is closing in on 100 career wins — and McMahon have led Paul VI to an 8-2 start this year.
“They’re the whole package,” Coach Mike Eastman said. “They’ve got both sides of the work ethic, on and off the mat.”
— Shane Connuck
Swimming
Most online metrics place Good Counsel senior Sean Santos among the top handful of swimmers in Maryland, so at this point in his career, he’s accustomed to a high bar and a top time. But in Sunday’s 500 freestyle at the National Catholic Championships in Baltimore — where he won gold two years ago as a sophomore — the Georgia Tech commit had to settle for a third-place finish.
“I’m really hard on myself sometimes, and I think I just need to learn that it’s okay to be disappointed,” Santos said. “Now, it’s basically just focusing more on the long term rather than the short term.”
The slight dip in time is a distinctive part of the high school swim season, as meets in January and February often arrive at the climax of a taxing training cycle for the area’s most driven swimmers. Sunday’s final event was Santos’s 10th race or practice since the previous Monday, and while he was moderately disappointed in the result, he said most swimmers are keeping their focus on bigger races such as the National Club Swimming Association junior national championships in March.
Santos believes that also held for the winner of the event, Gonzaga’s J.T. Ewing, who has swum alongside Santos since the two were in elementary school.
“We’ve raced each other countless times,” Santos said. “He deserves it.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
