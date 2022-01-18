Brennan is one of few relics left from a pre-pandemic era of success for the Saints, a period in which the program won two conference championships on the back of an all-out, physical defense.
Now that he’s a senior leader on a new-look Saints team, Brennan likes to show his passion for defense, whether he’s on or off the court.
“All of the seniors viewed it as our job to infuse that culture into this team,” Brennan said. “I had to let them know that [Coach Mike Jones] wins with defense. We go to work on defense.”
On Tuesday night in Alexandria, the No. 9 Saints slowly turned up the dial on their defense to pull away from No. 13 Georgetown Prep in an important matchup in the Interstate Athletic Conference.
“We practice fast so we can play fast,” said senior guard Devin Ceaser, a transfer from St. Mary’s Ryken, said. “It can be challenging, but we want it all to come together in the games.”
Coming out of the 2019-20 season, the Saints (7-2) were the unquestioned kings of the conference, dropping just one league game across two championship seasons. Now, like so many other programs, they have emerged from that void with hopes of reestablishing themselves as a team to beat in the D.C. area.
But the IAC is full of programs ready to ensure that no team stays atop the conference too long. Episcopal beat the Saints just last week, and Jones knows each game will be a grind in this long-delayed title defense.
“We want to bring the same type of energy that that 2019 team brought,” Jones said. “I’ve showed them clips, just to give them an idea of how hard they played and what it takes.”
It was the Little Hoyas (6-5) who held momentum early on Tuesday, maintaining a lead for much of the first half. They flaunted a distinct size advantage over the Saints and used it to produce easy looks inside.
But the Saints, playing without three key players because of covid protocols, kept their heads and chipped away with a physical half-court defense that produced several steals.
“A steal to us is just as exciting as a dunk,” Brennan said. “Because you know if you get that steal, you’re going to get that dunk.”
By the third quarter, the Saints had worn down the Prep offense and pushed their lead to double digits. Ceaser led the way with 21 points while junior guard Mason So added 19.
On the final possession of the game, a Georgetown Prep player fumbled a pass as the clock neared zero. With the Saints on the verge of a win, the home crowd had already started to applaud. But an assistant coach could still be heard yelling from the bench, asking his players to do what this team does: keep playing defense.
“Get that ball,” he yelled. “Get on the floor!”
Read more: