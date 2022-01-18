Later on the show, he explained that the reason for that and his recent absence had been a case of covid-19 that “almost took me out,” landing him in a hospital. Although in many cases the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to less severe bouts of covid-19, “for me personally, it hit me differently,” Smith said.
“[Doctors] told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here. That’s how bad I was,” he said. “I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad, and it ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, got to get in the gym every day, walk before you run, work your way back, because I’m still not 100 percent with my lungs.”
Smith, who originally announced to his audience Dec. 21 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, added that, although his lungs still haven’t completely healed, his most recent coronavirus test results are negative and he is “on the road to recovery.”
Smith said that at one point he had a fever of 103 degrees, “woke up with chills and [in] a pool of sweat, headaches were massive, coughing profusely,” and he rang in the new year in a hospital. Smith credited his doctors and the vaccine for his recovery.
“I wanted to take a moment to say to folks out there that (a) the vaccine, according to [doctors], saved me,” he said. “Now, everybody’s different, because my sister smokes and she had covid and she was fine in three days — three, four days. Me? I don’t smoke, and it almost took me out.”
Smith, who said in September that he had “reservations” about getting vaccinated even as he advocated for it, also urged people to wear masks.
“I think the one thing to emphasize the importance of, no matter how you feel about the vaccine, that mask is important,” he said, “because you don’t know how the next person is affected. How I’m affected is different from how you were affected.”
And while it was irritating for him to tone it down about the Cowboys’ loss, he was happy to be on the air talking about it.
“I’ve missed being at work. I’ve used more sick days in the last month than I’ve used in my 28-year career in this business,” he said, “and I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys [Monday], because 2½, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”