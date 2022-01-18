One of his players’ coronavirus tests from that morning came up positive. So Oliver and Allen gathered their teams near midcourt with about 60 seconds until tip-off in Forestville to inform them the game had been postponed.
It was the latest — and perhaps the most last-minute — example of the challenges teams face as they continue their seasons while the pandemic persists.
“I wouldn’t have imagined that at all,” said Oliver, a 43-year-old who played at DeMatha in the mid-1990s. “I’ve been playing this game all my life. Thirty years I’ve been in the [Washington Catholic Athletic Conference] or around it, and I’ve never seen anything like this."
The Mustangs (7-4) canceled their home showcase last weekend because of the school prohibiting spectators and the risks of welcoming out-of-state teams. Around noon Tuesday, though, Oliver confirmed No. 4 McNamara’s game against No. 3 Paul VI (10-4) would occur at 7 p.m., as scheduled. It would be a rematch of the last WCAC championship game in Feb. 2020, which the Mustangs won.
The junior varsity squads played at 5 p.m., and at the end of that game Oliver prepared to deliver a speech to his players before a school nurse called with the news. Both teams’ players warmed up while rap music filled the gym. On Paul VI’s bench, Allen considered the excitement this top-five matchup could provide.
“This should be a good one,” he said.
About five minutes later, Oliver approached Allen, who walked near the corner of the gym to call a school administrator. A few minutes later, Allen walked back to Oliver shaking his head.
Oliver and Allen crossed the court to inform three referees the game would be postponed. At 6:59 p.m., the officials left the gym and the music hushed as the coaches assembled their players on each side of the court. After brief meetings, players grabbed their belongings and exited.
“They don’t know who else has been infected,” Allen said. “And if we play the game, then everyone could be.”
Oliver said his players were not in a healthy psyche to speak after the game. McNamara was set to compete in Geico Nationals in spring 2020 before the prestigious tournament was canceled. The Mustangs played five games last season, and Oliver said six of their games this winter have been postponed or canceled.
As Oliver stood against a wall in a near-empty gym, pondering the contact tracing he will need to complete in the next 24 hours to determine if his squad can play Holy Cross on Friday, Allen exited toward his team’s bus.
“All right, Scott,” Oliver said. “I’ll give you a call tomorrow.”
“Yeah, we’ll figure it out,” Allen responded. “It’s the right thing to do.”
