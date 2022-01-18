If the team chooses to target the draft as a means of acquiring a quarterback, it could find itself in a tough spot. The draft lacks a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback prospect, according to many experts, but if Washington does identify one it wants to take, it might not be able to sit back at the 11th pick and risk another team selecting him first. Trading up within the first round could be just as costly as trading for a veteran. Last year, one month before the draft, San Francisco traded the No. 12 overall pick and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 to Miami for the third overall selection.