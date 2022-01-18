From the beginning of the process, General Manager Mike Rizzo and De Jon Watson, the team’s new director of player development, made a few promises: Grow the staff. Add voices from the outside (bucking Washington’s tendency to shuffle the deck chairs instead of seeking external hires). Improve the use of technology and data across the system.
On Tuesday, then, those boxes were checked in various ways. A statement from Watson in the team’s release noted 14 new roles and 20 new staff members. Among those new roles are a nutritionist, Emily Kaley, hired from the New York Mets; a mental skills coach, Dana Sinclair; and a director of player development technology and strategy, David Longley, who comes from the San Diego Padres.
Joe Dillon, formerly the Nationals’ assistant hitting coach under Kevin Long — and a member of the title-winning staff in 2019 — returns as minor league hitting coordinator. Joel Hanrahan, a former Nationals reliever, joins from the Pittsburgh Pirates as a pitching coach for the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals. Michael Chavez, the Philadelphia Phillies’ director of pitching until last March, will be the pitching coach for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Destin Hood, Washington’s second-round pick in 2008, is now the development coach at the club’s Florida complex.
The Nationals added a developmental coach at each affiliate, upping the number of coaches and performance staff from five to six at each side. They also added a lower-level hitting coach (Troy Gingrich, previously the organization’s hitting coordinator), a low-level pitching coordinator (Michael Tejera, previously the Red Wings’ pitching coach), and a quality control coordinator (Bill Mueller, a former third baseman for the Boston Red Sox who has major league coaching experience with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Below is the full list of the affiliate staffs and coordinators. An asterisk means the person is new to the organization. These changes promise to improve resources for the Nationals’ minor leaguers and eliminate the need for coaches to fill multiple roles throughout the season. Whether the hires and restructuring is effective, though, will be deliberated down the line.
Class AAA Rochester Red Wings: Matthew LeCroy (manager), Brian Daubach (hitting coach), Rafael Chaves (pitching coach)*, Eric Montague (athletic trainer), Mike Warren (strength and conditioning), Billy McMillon (developmental coach)*
Class AA Harrisburg Senators: Tripp Keister (manager), Micah Franklin (hitting coach)*, Justin Lord (pitching coach), TD Swinford (athletic trainer), RJ Guyer (strength and conditioning), Oscar Salazar (developmental coach)*
High-Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks: Mario Lisson (manager), Tim Doherty (hitting coach)*, Mark Difelice (pitching coach)*, Don Neidig (athletic trainer), Shane Hill (strength and conditioning), Mark Harris (developmental coach)
Low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals: Jake Lowery (manager), Delwyn Young (hitting coach)*, Joel Hanrahan (pitching coach)*, Kirby Craft (athletic trainer), Ryan Grose (strength and conditioning), Carmelo Jaime (developmental coach)*
Florida Complex League: Luis Ordaz (manager)*, Ender Chávez (hitting coach)*, Franklin Bravo (pitching coach), Jacob Meyer (athletic trainer), Brandon Pentheny (strength and conditioning), Destin Hood (developmental coach)*
Dominican Summer League: Sandy Martinez (manager), Freddy Guzman (hitting coach), Edwin Hurtado (pitching coach), Feliberto Sanchez (assistant hitting coach), Wilson Valdez (infield coach), Emiliano Alcantara (outfield coach), Miguel Cabrera (athletic trainer), Santo Del Rosario (strength and conditioning), Manny Moore (Latin American training coordinator), Anthony Rosario (tryout assistant)
Coordinators/performance staff: David Longley (director, player development technology & strategy)*, Bob Henley (field coordinator), Jeff Garber (assistant field coordinator), Joe Dillon (hitting coordinator)*, Troy Gingrich (lower-level hitting coordinator), Sam Narron (pitching coordinator), Michael Tejera (lower-level pitching coordinator), Coco Crisp (outfield/base running coordinator)*, José Alguacil (infield coordinator)*, Randy Knorr (catching coordinator), Bill Mueller (quality control coordinator)*, Mark Grater (rehab pitching coordinator), Gene Basham (medial rehab coordinator)*, Jeff Allred (assistant medical rehab coordinator), Gabe Torres (strength and conditioning coordinator), Cesar Roman (athletic trainer*), Dana Sinclair (mental skills coordinator)*, Emily Kaley (nutritionist)*
Staff: De Jon Watson (director, player development), John Wulf (assistant director, player development), Dave Jauss (senior advisor, player development)*, Spin Williams (senior advisor, player development), Ryan Thomas (director, minor league and Florida operations), JJ Estevez (assistant director, minor league operations), Dianne Wiebe (manager, Florida operations), Andrew Scarlata (player education and cultural development coordinator), Carlos Felix (minor league clubhouse and equipment coordinator), Scott Paquin (minor league clubhouse operations), Eduardo Castro (DSL academy administrator), Edniel Rouancourt (DSL clubhouse assistant), Lorena Rosario (DSL academy administrative assistant)