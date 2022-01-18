But as most of them previously wrestled for the Southern Maryland and Rampage wrestling clubs, it hardly feels like a new group to junior Clayton Gabrielson.
“We grew up wrestling together,” Gabrielson said. “We’re not building the bond in high school. We already had the bond; and we’re just coming into high school together.”
On the mat, first-year coach Bob Seidel’s squad can’t look much better. It’s off to a 21-1 start in duals, a superior record to all of its opponents.
In its dual against Bishop O’Connell in Arlington last week, nearly every Ryken wrestler came away with a victory — most of which were pins. When Gabrielson was matched up against O’Connell’s best wrestler at 138 pounds, Seidel had one piece of advice to Gabrielson before his match: “Go out there and take care of business.”
Moments later, Gabrielson extended his lead and quickly pinned his opponent.
“That’s what we expected from him,” Seidel said. “He’s one of our leaders.”
At the East Coast Catholic Classic on Jan. 8, Ryken topped traditional powerhouse Mount St. Joseph and finished second to Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) — one of the best schools in the country.
This past weekend, the Knights took third place at the Virginia Duals National.
“It’s great seeing guys I’ve grown up wrestling with going out there and wrestling well,” Gabrielson said. “And showing Southern Maryland we’re legit.”
(All records through Sunday)
1. St. Mary’s Ryken (21-1) LR: NR
The Knights are solidifying their place as the best wrestling team in the area as they defend their WCAC title.
2. Paul VI (8-2) LR: NR
While the Panthers have yet to face much WCAC competition because of covid and weather postponements, they’re 2-0 in conference meets against Bishop Ireton and O’Connell. On Saturday, they won their own tournament, the Panther Invitational.
3. Lake Braddock (4-2) LR: NR
The Bruins just took sixth place at the War on the Shore tournament in Berlin, Md., the highest of any school in the coverage area. Ryan Matheny was a champion at 170.
4. Woodbridge (7-2) LR: 10
After achieving all-American status at the Beast of the East tournament in Newark, Del., heavyweight Josh Mancia won every matchup until Escape the Rock in Holland, Pa., this weekend. Coach Ty Knepp’s squad’s only losses have come to Lake Braddock and Riverbend (Va.).
5. Robinson (4-2) LR: 4
The Rams have fallen to Woodbridge and Riverbend this year. This weekend, Sammy Gerard and Cooper Rudolph reached the semifinals at Escape the Rock.
6. Westfield (6-2) LR: NR
The Bulldogs came in fourth place at the Virginia Duals American, the highest of any schools in this area.
7. Blair (16-3) LR: NR
The Blazers have been blazing through the area, taking third at the prominent Rebel Duals meet at South Hagerstown (Md.) last weekend. Coach Tim Grover’s squad handed Old Mill a 44-29 loss last week, the Patriots’ first defeat of the season.
8. Springbrook (14-0) LR: 3
The Blue Devils took second at their Grapple at the Brook tournament this past weekend to Cape Henlopen (Del.) and continue to be among the best public schools in Montgomery County.
9. Churchill (9-1) LR: NR
The Bulldogs keep establishing themselves as one of Montgomery County’s best. Ethan Nasvaderni and Jaden Selby’s respective 21-0 records have powered Coach Tim Lowe’s squad to a near-perfect start.
10. Damascus (7-5) LR: 1
With 12 seniors graduated from their legendary state championship teams, the Swarmin’ Hornets have been revamping this year. They came in second at the Panther Invitational in Burtonsville, scoring 175 points as a team.
On the bubble: St. John’s, Glenelg, Langley, Potomac (Va.), Old Mill, Spalding, Northwest.
Dropped out: No. 2 South River, No. 5 Bethesda Chevy-Chase, No. 6 Bishop McNamara, No. 7 Archbishop Spalding, No. 9 Old Mill.