Korda’s Australian Open preparation wasn’t ideal. Upon arriving in Adelaide to compete in a hard-court tuneup, he tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to isolate several days in a hotel room, where he did what training he could with gym equipment provided by Tennis Australia, a tennis racket and the bed’s backboard. To keep his spirits up, he shared a blooper-video of himself blasting a ball against the wall that caromed off the ceiling and into his groin.