Nonetheless, Korda, who goes by “Seb,” may well help revitalize American men’s flagging fortunes in a sport they once dominated.
For now, at least, Korda is among a handful of reasons to be hopeful after last summer’s rock-bottom benchmark, when the United States failed to place a man among the world’s top 30 for the first time in tennis-rankings history.
Korda, 43rd ranked, is among six American men with a chance of reaching the Australian Open’s second week. Reilly Opelka, 24, has joined him in advancing to the third round. Maxime Cressy, 24, will take on Tomas Machac on Wednesday (7 p.m. Eastern). Taylor Fritz, 24, and Frances Tiafoe, 23, also face off Wednesday night (9 p.m. Eastern) for a spot in the third round. And early Thursday (1 a.m. Eastern), veteran Steve Johnson, 32, will seek his first career win over Jannik Sinner, the 11th seed.
In the view of Martin Blackman, the U.S. Tennis Association’s general manager of player development, reaching the second week is a reasonable expectation for some among this cohort at the Australian Open, which has only one past men’s champion, Rafael Nadal, in the field.
As the 2022 season unfolds, Blackman hopes a few American men will reach the semifinals or finals of a Grand Slam.
“That is really what we’re looking for,” Blackman said in a telephone interview. “Obviously we don’t control that timing, and it’s incredibly competitive. But there are good signs.”
As the USTA executive most responsible for Americans’ success on the pro tours, Blackman didn’t sound alarm bells when all men tumbled from the top 30 last summer, confident in the talent and promise he saw in the pipeline.
“Obviously that’s a benchmark that we don’t like,” said Blackman, a George Washington graduate and former tennis coach at American University who competed briefly on the pro tour. “But that was really a blip; it was a false positive. We actually have the best trends on the men’s side that we’ve had in 15 years.”
Currently, there are three American men among the top 30 — Fritz, 22nd; veteran John Isner, 25th; and Opelka, 29th.
As for encouraging trends, Blackman points to Tommy Paul, 24, winning his first ATP tournament title, in Stockholm, in November.
Korda and Opelka each have defeated two top-20 players in the last six months. In August, Opelka ousted third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, and 17th-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut from the Masters event in Toronto. Korda’s first-round Australian Open upset of 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie followed a November upset of 16th-ranked Aslan Karatsev.
And Fritz reached the semifinals of the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells in October.
Blackman is also buoyed by the fact that since they were teens, the 23- and 24-year-old have pushed one another.
Better still, he added, younger challengers such as Korda and fellow 21-year-old Jenson Brooksby, whose recent covid diagnosis kept him from competing in Australia, are putting what Blackman calls “positive pressure” on Fritz, Opelka, Tiafoe and Paul.
“You don’t want younger Americans passing you in the rankings,” Blackman said. “You want to be the top American; you want to get picked for Davis Cup. That was so important for us to have those three men do so well last year.”
Said Korda, after his first-round upset of Norrie: “There’s always an American pushing, going further in tournaments, so it’s inspiring for all of us. It’s like a little competition between us. … I think it’s a great thing for ourselves and American tennis in general.”
Korda, who blasts his groundstroke with tremendous power despite his reedy 6-5, 175-pound frame, has exceedingly high standards for athletic performance and a refreshing humility that suggests a swollen head and inflated expectations won’t be among the potential pitfalls ahead.
An avid golfer in his rare downtime, he confesses: “I’m probably one of the worst golfers in my family, and I still have like a 4 or 5 handicap.” But his is no ordinary family. Sister Nelly is the LPGA’s top-ranked player, while his other sister, Jessica, is 22nd ranked.
Korda’s development has been guided not only by his parents, both former tennis pros, but also eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, a mentor who well understands the peril of excessive expectation.
Korda’s Australian Open preparation wasn’t ideal. Upon arriving in Adelaide to compete in a hard-court tuneup, he tested positive for coronavirus and was forced to isolate several days in a hotel room, where he did what training he could with gym equipment provided by Tennis Australia, a tennis racket and the bed’s backboard. To keep his spirits up, he shared a blooper-video of himself blasting a ball against the wall that caromed off the ceiling and into his groin.
But he was all business once cleared to contest the Australian Open, routing Norrie in straight sets in the first round.
The 6-11, 225-pound Opelka, whose chief weapon is a monster serve, has stormed into the third round without surrendering a set. His next hurdle is a big one: 14th-ranked Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
But the American with the most serendipitous path to the second week — Paul, who entered on a career-high 41st ranking — couldn’t take advantage after his likely second-round opponent, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, was deported followed a visa controversy that dominated the run-up to the tournament.
Instead of Djokovic, Paul ended up facing a younger Serbian, 77th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, for a place in the third round. Kecmanovic, who regards Djokovic as an idol, declared after his first-round victory that he was on a mission to avenge Djokovic’s treatment by the host nation. He has gotten off to an impressive start, knocking out the higher ranked Paul 7-6, 7-5, 7-6.
While the performance of Paul’s compatriots in the Australian Open will offer one gauge of American men’s tennis prospects going forward, Opelka points to a notable absence.
“I don’t think the best American is even here right now,” Opelka said, referring to Brooksby, who was named the ATP’s 2021 Newcomer of the Year.
“That’s the guy I back,” Opelka said, noting that Korda, Paul, Fritz and Brandon Nakashima have all raised their games. “I’m very excited for all of us.”
