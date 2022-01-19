“I just knew something was off just the way he was falling,” Harsh said during an interview Wednesday, “so I tried to catch him, but he just fell and he hit his head.”
Mills, a former Covington, Ky., firefighter who moved from Ohio to Texas a few years ago, flew to Cincinnati late Friday night. He was at the stadium because his brother-in-law, Bengals running backs coach Justin Hill, had gotten him a ticket and his wife had arranged the trip as a respite from the relentless intensity of caring for coronavirus patients. He met up with his brother, a fellow Bengals fan, and they and fans such as Harsh and Fernandes were near the stadium gate just hanging out, “talking to fellow Raiders and Bengals fans, just seeing where they were from,” Harsh said.
A group gathered around Fernandes and believed he was having a seizure. Mills immediately knew better. “‘I’m an emergency professional, and I’ve got this,’” Harsh recalled Mills telling him as he rushed up. “Wow, I couldn’t be more thankful.”
While Mills began CPR, a nurse whose name he and Harsh did not catch came up and opened an airway, placing a shirt over Fernandes’s mouth and giving him a couple of breaths.
“He didn’t have a pulse, so I started CPR,” Mills recalled. “I did CPR for about two minutes, and [the other nurse] gave him two rescue breaths. He came around, we got the pulse back up, but he was still agonal, gasping a little and wasn’t fully around. Stadium staff showed up, and I’m trying to motion that I need a bag valve [to better ventilate Fernandes]. I was adamant about it, and the staff was pretty nonchalant. He went pale again, and I felt for a pulse. He didn’t have one, and we started CPR again.”
Emergency personnel arrived to take over and used a defibrillator on Fernandes before taking him to the hospital. Mills was initially upset that it took so long, but the other nurse “reassured me that we’d done a great job,” he said.
After speaking briefly with Harsh, who thanked him for saving his grandfather, Mills went into the stadium and later wrote on Facebook about going to the game and ending up saving a life. Terry Foster, the president of the Emergency Nurses Association, saw it and connected him with Cincinnati media, assuring that the story would be told.
Fernandes, who lives in Miamisburg, Ohio, and was attending the game as a Christmas gift from Harsh, remains hospitalized at UC Medical Center, his grandson said, as he awaits cardiac bypass and valve surgery Thursday.
In the moment, neither Harsh nor Mills noticed that they were rooting for different teams.
“I didn’t care what colors they had on,” Harsh said. “We’re all the same person inside.”
Mills said he noticed when Harsh came up to him after emergency personnel relieved him of Fernandes’s care.
“When he said, ‘Thank you so much,’ that’s when I noticed. It was just saving a life,” Mills said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, you deserve to live. That’s what matters.”