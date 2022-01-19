“He didn’t have a pulse, so I started CPR,” Mills recalled. “I did CPR for about two minutes, and [the other nurse] gave him two rescue breaths. He came around, we got the pulse back up, but he was still agonal, gasping a little and wasn’t fully around. Stadium staff showed up, and I’m trying to motion that I need a bag valve [to better ventilate Fernandes]. I was adamant about it, and the staff was pretty nonchalant. He went pale again, and I felt for a pulse. He didn’t have one, and we started CPR again.”