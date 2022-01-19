The fine was confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the situation.
Arians said during a news conference Monday that he did not regret his action.
“You can’t pull guys out of a pile,” he said. "We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile. And I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”
It’s rare for the league to discipline a coach for actions involving the coach’s own player. The fine is a clear indication that the NFL regarded Arians’s actions as inappropriate.
Arians had a sideline verbal interaction with former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown late in the regular season that resulted in Brown being released days after tossing aside his Buccaneers jersey and shoulder pads near the bench area and then walking off the field shirtless at MetLife Stadium.
That incident occurred Jan. 2 during the Buccaneers’ victory over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 17 of the 18-week regular season. Brown said later that Arians was attempting to force him to play through a serious ankle injury and he left the field only after being ordered to do so by Arians.
Arians said that Brown never cited his ankle injury during the game and he ordered Brown to leave only after Brown, upset about a lack of passes being thrown his way by quarterback Tom Brady, refused to reenter the game.
The Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, beat the Eagles, 31-15. They host the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional-round playoff game Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., with a trip to the NFC championship game at stake.