The 49ers’ 23-17 victory ended in bizarre fashion when Prescott ran with the ball and got tackled as the seconds ticked down. With the Cowboys out of timeouts and needing a touchdown, they quickly assembled at the line of scrimmage in an effort to snap the ball and immediately spike it to stop the clock for one more play. Dallas then lost precious seconds when umpire Ramon George pushed his way through its offensive line to pick up the ball and re-spot it. The Cowboys still had just enough time to snap the ball, and the game ended as Prescott spiked it.
As game officials and members of both teams ran off the field at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, some fans threw items at them, and Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence had to use his helmet to swat aside a water bottle. After the game, Prescott said it was “sad” to think that fans could treat players in that manner.
When a reporter then suggested to the 28-year-old quarterback that the debris was being aimed instead at officials, Prescott said of the fans, “Credit to them, then.”
With a couple of days to reconsider his stance, Prescott took to social media to express contrition.
“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs,” he tweeted. “The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”
A spokesman for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Prescott’s apology.
Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, whose father Jerry owns the team, described the fans’ actions as “unfortunate.”
“That’s not the way I see our fans,” Jones said in an appearance Monday on Dallas’s 105.3 The Fan. “I think we’re a class act, and I just think there’s no place for things like that.
“I understand people being frustrated, but I don’t understand throwing things onto the field where people can get injured.”
The crew chief for the Cowboys-49ers game, Alex Kemp, said afterward that George was “simply spotting the ball properly.” He added that George, who was criticized by some observers for being too slow in catching up to where the play ended after Prescott’s run, was “keeping proper distance so that we can identify fouls, if there are any.”
“Once the play is over,” Kemp continued, “the umpire immediately goes to spot the ball, and that’s what he did. … He collided with the players as he was setting the ball because he was moving it to the proper spot.”
NFL rules dictate that an official must spot the ball before a play can begin, prompting criticism of Prescott for handing it to his center rather than to George. In addition, some have pointed out that Prescott erred by remaining focused on spiking the ball, when he arguably should have realized that there wasn’t enough time for one more play and should have dropped back to throw the ball for a potentially season-saving touchdown.
Dallas committed numerous mistakes during the game, including committing 14 penalties, which tied an NFL postseason record. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who served as CBS’s booth analyst for its broadcast of Sunday’s playoff game, said afterward that Dallas hurt itself with “self-inflicted” wounds.
“It was a lack of a mental approach, almost — it was just, like, careless,” Romo said on CBS Sports HQ. “So many penalties before the snap, and you can’t have that many and expect to beat good teams.”
Earlier on Tuesday, the National Basketball Referees Association, whose members officiate games in the NBA, WNBA and G League, had issued a statement condemning Prescott’s initial remarks about their NFL counterparts.
“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials,” stated the union. “As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”