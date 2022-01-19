The 49ers’ 23-17 victory ended in bizarre fashion when Prescott ran with the ball and got tackled as the seconds ticked down. With the Cowboys out of timeouts and needing a touchdown, they quickly assembled at the line of scrimmage in an effort to snap the ball and immediately spike it to stop the clock for one more play. Dallas then lost precious seconds when umpire Ramon George pushed his way through its offensive line to pick up the ball and re-spot it. The Cowboys still had just enough time to snap the ball, and the game ended as Prescott spiked it.