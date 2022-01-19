Harris, who was known as Lucy and died Tuesday at the age of 66, was a member of the United States’ silver medal winning team at the 1976 Olympic Games, scoring the first points in Olympic women’s basketball history. She was the first Black woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. She was the first and, so far, only woman officially drafted by an NBA team, and “the GOAT you never heard of,” as Shaquille O’Neal described her last month.