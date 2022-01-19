Demus will combine with returning quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa with hopes of generating an explosive passing game. Tagovailoa broke the school’s record for single-season passing yards in 2021, and next season will be his third as the Terps’ starter. At receiver, Maryland will also have rising junior Rakim Jarrett, who led Maryland with 829 receiving yards this season, and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, who led the Gators with 642 receiving yards. Maryland will also have wide receiver Jeshaun Jones back after he recovers from a season-ending injury. This position group will have a new coach in 2022 after Zohn Burden took a job at Duke.