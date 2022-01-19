“The transfer portal is a great thing for coaches and for players,” Locksley said last month. “If a guy isn’t a fit, it’s an opportunity to reset and find a place that fits for them.”
The abundance of players transferring also helps coaches fill holes on their rosters, Locksley said, “so I think it’s a win-win situation.”
The Terps lost junior safety Nick Cross, who decided to forgo his remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL draft, and an additional 16 juniors, sophomores and freshmen who were on scholarship have left the program. Maryland lost a pair of freshman linebackers who were high-profile recruits — five-star Terrence Lewis and four-star Branden Jennings — but most of the players who departed did not have significant roles on the 2021 team that finished 7-6.
Maryland also heads into the 2022 season with a boost expected from key returners, most notably Dontay Demus Jr., a standout wide receiver, who decided to return for another season rather than declare for the NFL draft. Demus suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season, and at the time, he led the Big Ten in receiving yards.
Demus will combine with returning quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa with hopes of generating an explosive passing game. Tagovailoa broke the school’s record for single-season passing yards in 2021, and next season will be his third as the Terps’ starter. At receiver, Maryland will also have rising junior Rakim Jarrett, who led Maryland with 829 receiving yards this season, and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, who led the Gators with 642 receiving yards. Maryland will also have wide receiver Jeshaun Jones back after he recovers from a season-ending injury. This position group will have a new coach in 2022 after Zohn Burden took a job at Duke.
The talent Maryland has among its receivers makes it harder for others to find playing time. Seven Maryland receivers decided to transfer, including three seniors — Brian Cobbs, Darryl Jones and Carlos Carriere — who plan to use their extra season of eligibility, granted to all athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a different program. Schools are not required to allow athletes to use that extra year of eligibility.
A few senior starters have announced they’ll return to Maryland as they take advantage of that eligibility waiver: cornerback Jakorian Bennett, defensive lineman Ami Finau, defensive lineman Greg Rose and offensive lineman Johari Branch. Two other starting offensive linemen, juniors Spencer Anderson and Jaelyn Duncan, announced plans to return for their senior seasons, keeping the entire starting unit intact.
Maryland also received a commitment from West Virginia transfer linebacker VanDarius Cowan. Cowan started his college career at Alabama, when Locksley was still on staff there, but he was dismissed from the team. Cowan then spent four seasons at West Virginia.
These are Maryland’s scholarship players who had eligibility remaining but will not be returning for the 2022 season:
Chigoziem Okonkwo, senior tight end: Maryland’s top tight end ranked third on the team with 447 receiving yards, and he scored five touchdowns. His breakout season came after he missed the 2020 campaign with myocarditis. Okonkwo could have returned for an extra season of eligibility but chose to declare for the NFL draft.
Reece Udinski, senior quarterback: After setting school passing records at Virginia Military Institute, Udinski transferred to Maryland and spent the entire season behind Taulia Tagovailoa. As a backup, Udinski threw for 100 yards on 11-of-15 passing in four games, which preserved his final season of eligibility. He transferred to Richmond, reuniting with former VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh.
Brian Cobbs, senior wide receiver: Cobbs tallied 341 receiving yards on 25 catches this season, but he faced stiff competition for playing time. After injuries decimated his position group, Cobbs started two games in 2021. He’ll play his final season at Utah State.
Jordan Mosley, senior defensive back: Mosley started every game at safety in 2020 and 2021. He led the Terps with 83 tackles last season while also recording eight pass breakups and a forced fumble. After four years at Maryland, he declared for the NFL draft.
Darryl Jones, senior wide receiver: Buried on the depth chart through his Maryland career, Jones had a breakout showing in his final game as a Terp. He hadn’t reached the end zone in four years at Maryland, but he scored twice in the Pinstripe Bowl win. Jones finished the season with 319 receiving yards, and he committed to transfer to N.C. State.
Carlos Carriere, senior wide receiver: With Maryland thin at receiver because of injuries, Carriere stepped into a larger role late in the season. He caught 24 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns, including a 134-yard showing with two scores in the win over Indiana. He started eight games in his five seasons at Maryland and announced his intention to transfer for his final year of eligibility.
Lawtez Rogers, senior defensive lineman: Rogers started 12 games this season and recorded 33 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. After five years at Maryland, Rogers declared for the NFL draft.
Nick Cross, junior defensive back: Cross joined the Maryland program as one of Locksley’s early recruiting wins, and he’ll leave for the NFL after three seasons. The former DeMatha standout started every game at safety this season and finished the year second on the team with 66 tackles. He recorded six interceptions in his college career.
Evan Gregory, junior offensive lineman: In four seasons at Maryland, Gregory never earned a considerable role, and with all five starting offensive linemen returning, his opportunities for next season would again be limited. He appeared in one game this season, and he will continue his college career as a graduate transfer.
DeJuan Ellis, junior wide receiver: Ellis joined Maryland’s program from Virginia Tech but never broke through in the receiver rotation. He appeared in five games this season before announcing his decision to transfer.
Joseph Boletepeli, junior defensive lineman: Boletepeli left the team in October and had yet to play in 2021. He joined the Terps as a transfer from N.C. State and appeared in four games with one start during the 2020 season.
Almosse Titi, junior defensive lineman: Titi joined the Terps from junior college and was part of the rotation of defensive linemen in 2020. He didn’t appear in a game in 2021. He announced his decision to transfer after the regular season.
Deshawn Holt, redshirt sophomore linebacker: Holt tallied 15 tackles in eight appearances this season. After three seasons at Maryland, he will continue his career at Toledo.
Dino Tomlin, sophomore wide receiver: The son of Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin spent three seasons at Maryland but only tallied 19 receiving yards. He entered his name in the transfer portal, a team spokesman said.
Nick DeGennaro, sophomore wide receiver: DeGennaro played sparingly in his time at Maryland, appearing in four games this season without recording a catch. He announced his decision to transfer with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Osita Smith, sophomore linebacker: Smith appeared in two games this season and recorded three tackles. He announced his decision to transfer before Maryland’s bowl game.
Frankie Burgess, sophomore linebacker: Burgess made seven appearances through two seasons with the Terps but never became a regular contributor. He had shoulder surgery before the 2021 season. Burgess decided to transfer midway through the season.
Isaiah Jacobs, sophomore running back: Jacobs appeared in five games and rushed for 116 yards. He’s the brother of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, whom Locksley coached at Alabama, and Maryland needed its young running backs to emerge as key options moving forward. Jacobs decided to transfer before the regular season had ended.
Peny Boone, sophomore running back: Boone, a 245-pound Detroit native, tallied 172 rushing yards this season and announced his intention to transfer before Maryland’s bowl game.
Deajaun McDougle, sophomore wide receiver: McDougle caught five passes for 26 yards this season, even with the injuries at receiver that gave others in his position group more opportunities. McDougle will continue his career at Tulane.
Zach Perkins, sophomore offensive lineman: In two seasons at Maryland, Perkins didn’t break through to the offensive line rotation. He committed to transfer to South Florida, which is in his hometown of Tampa.
Malik Jackson, sophomore tight end: With little depth at tight end in 2020, Jackson appeared in all five games and caught one pass. However, Jackson didn’t catch a pass this season, and younger tight ends appeared to surpass him on the depth chart. He entered his name in the transfer portal, a team spokesman said.
Terrence Lewis, freshman linebacker: The former five-star recruit never played for Maryland. He returned to limited work in practice during the season after shoulder and knee injuries. Lewis committed to transfer to Central Florida.
Branden Jennings, freshman linebacker: Jennings started three games in 2021, filling in for an injured Fa’Najae Gotay, but then Jennings suffered a knee injury. He finished the season with 23 tackles and one forced fumble. He will continue his career at Kansas State.