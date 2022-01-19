Gruden resigned Oct. 11 following reports that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails over a span of approximately seven years before he agreed to return to the NFL in 2018 as coach of the Raiders. The emails were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others while Gruden worked for ESPN. The emails were gathered as part of the NFL’s investigation, overseen by attorney Beth Wilkinson, into the Washington Football Team’s workplace.