San Francisco’s defense was excellent in the win over Dallas, but it did start to wear out down the stretch — which coincided with losing its two best defenders to injury in pass rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner. If both are able to play, this is a unit capable of at least limiting Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers’ passing offense. Rodgers should be able to identify favorable matchups against San Francisco’s cornerbacks, so the pass rush will need to be disruptive the way it was versus the Cowboys.