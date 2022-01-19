Bengals at Titans (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)
Can the Bengals’ offensive line protect Joe Burrow?
One of the biggest debates heading into last year’s draft was whether the Bengals should select Ja’Marr Chase or offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the fifth overall pick. Chase has proven them correct with an excellent rookie season, but the offensive line nonetheless remains a problem area for Cincinnati. Burrow was sacked 51 times this season, and whether the Titans can get pressure on him to disrupt the Bengals’ potent passing attack could be a difference-maker in this game.
Will Derrick Henry’s return be enough to get Tennessee to the AFC championship game?
It isn’t yet a lock that Henry will play Saturday, but it appears to be trending in that direction. He was on pace for a second straight 2,000-yard season before injuring his foot this season, and his presence makes a huge difference for a Titans offense that aims to win with their running game and play-action passing attack — and whose line has struggled with pass protection issues.
The Bengals’ defensive line had two key injuries in the win over the Raiders. Tackle Larry Ogunjobi will miss the game against the Titans, while Trey Hendrickson is questionable with a concussion. A heavy dose of Henry, along with play-action passing to A.J. Brown and the newly healthy Julio Jones, could be a lot for Cincinnati to overcome.
49ers at Packers (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.)
Can a banged-up Niners defense slow the Packers’ passing game?
San Francisco’s defense was excellent in the win over Dallas, but it did start to wear out down the stretch — which coincided with losing its two best defenders to injury in pass rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner. If both are able to play, this is a unit capable of at least limiting Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the Packers’ passing offense. Rodgers should be able to identify favorable matchups against San Francisco’s cornerbacks, so the pass rush will need to be disruptive the way it was versus the Cowboys.
Can the Packers stop Deebo Samuel?
Much discussion of the 49ers’ offense revolves around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who could be playing his final game in a San Francisco uniform and will need to play a great game for his team to pull the upset. That won’t be easy, as he deals with thumb and shoulder injuries.
But the biggest difference-maker on the field might be Deebo Samuel. Coach Kyle Shanahan has deployed him as a dual threat as a pass-catcher and a runner, and defenses haven’t been able to figure him out. He averaged 18.2 yards per catch and 6.2 yards per rush this season, with 14 total touchdowns. The 49ers will need to match the Packers’ big-play ability, and Samuel should play a key role.
Rams at Buccaneers (Sunday, 3 p.m.)
Will injuries finally catch up to the Tampa Bay offense?
They haven’t yet, as Tom Brady led an efficient attack in a decisive first-round win over the Eagles. But this week could be different, as the statuses of right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen are uncertain after both were injured against Philadelphia.
That’s a concern heading into a matchup with the Rams, who have the best interior rusher in the NFL in Aaron Donald and a former Super Bowl MVP in edge rusher Von Miller. Brady, who continues to play at an elite level and appears to be on a mission, has overcome the absences of wide receiver Chris Godwin and other weapons in recent weeks, but a banged-up offensive line might be more worrisome.
Will Matthew Stafford rip apart the Bucs’ blitz?
Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks against the blitz all season, and he destroyed the Cardinals’ blitz packages in Monday night’s blowout win. Bucs coordinator Todd Bowles is one of the best in the NFL at drawing up blitzes, but he might opt to take a different approach against Stafford.
Either way, Stafford’s ability to avoid mistakes — which he did against Arizona but struggled with late in the season — figures to be a huge factor in this one. Having running back Cam Akers back from his torn Achilles in the preseason is a boost for the Rams.
Bills at Chiefs (Sunday, 6:30 p.m.)
Can the Chiefs’ defense slow the resurgent Bills’ running game?
Buffalo’s offense came under fire during the season for becoming too pass-heavy, but coordinator Brian Daboll fixed that late in the season by going with a more balanced attack. A key component of that has been the running of quarterback Josh Allen, who played a phenomenal game Saturday night against the Patriots — including 66 rushing yards on six carries. The Chiefs’ defense has improved significantly since the start of the season, but they haven’t been great against the run. They’ll need to contain Allen on the ground.
What type of performance will we see out of Patrick Mahomes?
Mahomes has bounced back from his early-season struggles, although turnovers remain a mild concern after he threw an interception in the blowout over the Steelers, following his 13-INT regular season. But to keep pace with the Bills’ offense, which was unstoppable against New England, Mahomes might need the type of dominating performance we’re used to seeing from him in recent seasons. That includes playing error-free against a Bills defense that is one of the best in the league.
Buffalo was 0-5 this season in games decided by seven points or less, so if the Chiefs can keep things close, they’ll have a good chance of earning the win.