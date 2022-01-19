Jets Coach Dave Lowry said Wednesday that Ehlers was being evaluated and he would be out for at least the end of the team’s four-game trip that ends Sunday.
“If they would have saw it the same way I saw it, it would probably have been more than a minor penalty,” Lowry said after the game. “I lose a world-class player and … it’s a fast game and I have the luxury again of watching and rewinding it and watching it in slow motion. You’re disappointed as a coach.”
Schedule adjusted
The NHL released its modified schedule for the second half of the season after coronavirus postponements disrupted the early parts of the year and contributed to its players being withheld from the Beijing Olympics.
The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 22, which were the original dates for the league’s Olympic break.
The revised schedule — if there are no more postponements — will allow 32 teams to complete their 82-game slates by April 29, which was the original final day for the regular season.
“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement.
Washington only had four postponed games that needed to be rescheduled because of covid issues. However, to accommodate the long break, Washington will play five games during the window of the original Olympic break.
The Capitals will now play on Feb. 8 against Columbus, Feb 10 at Montreal, Feb. 13 against Ottawa, Feb. 15 at Nashville and Feb. 17 at Philadelphia. Additionally, the Capitals’ game that was scheduled on Dec. 23 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena will now be played on April 28.
Washington’s game on Feb. 13 against Ottawa is an afternoon matinee and marks the 14th straight season the Capitals will host a game at Capital One Arena on Super Bowl Sunday.