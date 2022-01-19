“This is the most important year of my career and I’m, like most players, always looking for the best opportunity and situation to be the most successful in,” Arriola said Wednesday during a media call from U.S. training camp in Phoenix.
Arriola, who will turn 27 on Feb. 5, is aiming to play in the World Cup late this year. With six qualifiers left, the U.S. team is in good standing for a spot in Qatar.
He declined to say whether he asked to leave United, but added, “I still have a great relationship with D.C. I am still currently a D.C. United player, so if things were to move on, then obviously it will be mutual. And if not, then I’ll be in [D.C.] training camp as soon as [U.S.] camp is over and [be] ready to roll.”
Arriola recorded six goals and four assists last season but, because of injuries and national team duty, appeared in only 20 of 34 matches. In 2020, an ACL injury sidelined him for almost the entire season.
United officials said they did not want to comment on the situation. However, one person close to the club said United would not consider a move unless it could get both fair market value and a high-end replacement, known in MLS as a designated player.
United, that person said, is “very close” to signing a designated player, but the club had planned to do so anyway. Allowing Arriola’s departure would require another DP.
United acquired Arriola in the summer of 2017 from Mexican club Tijuana for an estimated $3.2 million. His current value, according to Transfermarkt, is $3.3 million.
Club América initially reached out last month and has steadily increased its offer, though the latest figure remains unclear. ESPN reported the Mexican team has made four separate offers.
Complicating matters is that United would owe a significant percentage of such a sale to Tijuana. It’s common in international transfers for the deal to include a “sell-on clause.”
Arriola said “the clubs are talking, but right now the opportunity is complicated. I understand it’s a negotiation and everything has its time.”
A trade with an MLS team would likely involve large financial considerations, known as general allocation money, which United could apply toward future roster moves. After a quiet offseason, the team is aiming to add at least three impact players before the Feb. 26 opener against Charlotte at Audi Field.
The Arriola situation comes a few weeks after United began listening to offers from teams in MLS and the Middle East for 19-goal scorer Ola Kamara, whose contract expires after this season.
Notes: Attacker Edison Flores was cleared by United to rejoin the Peruvian national team after an MRI exam revealed no damage to his knee after he was hurt Sunday in a friendly in Lima. Peru is preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador. …
United remains in contract talks with defensive midfielders Júnior Moreno and Felipe Martins, both of whom are out of contract. The chances of Moreno, a four-year starter, returning seem slim, two people close to the situation said. …
United is expected to re-sign reserve goalkeeper Jon Kempin, who made nine starts last year. He and starter Bill Hamid are the only keepers in camp at the moment. With Kempin penciled in at No. 3 on the depth chart, the club is looking for someone to compete for playing time. …
United’s preseason schedule is set: at Inter Miami on Jan. 29, vs. the New York Red Bulls on Feb. 10, vs. Los Angeles FC on Feb. 15 and at the Los Angeles Galaxy on Feb. 19. The games against the Red Bulls and LAFC will take place at the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, Calif.