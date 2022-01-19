With the Tigers trailing by one at home and the buzzer about to sound, Yergey chucked up a three-pointer that missed everything. But she made contact with an opposing player on the takeoff, which sent her to the free throw line. For three consecutive foul shots, she watched as the ball spun off her hands and hit everything but the net.
Usually, she would sit on the varsity bench after the JV game wrapped up. That day, she had her parents drive her straight home. When they pulled into the driveway, she asked them to keep the headlights on.
“Her mom sends me this video,” Baltimore retells. “Now, this is in January, and it’s freezing cold outside. And [Alden] said ‘I’m not going inside until I make 100 free throws.’ Not shoot 100. Make 100.
“… I mean we’ll have track workouts in the summertime, and she’s out there 45 minutes before anybody gets there. In the offseason, she’ll want to have me in the gym at 6 o’clock before school starts. I’ve been coaching 30 years and I’ve never had a player who works as hard as Alden does.”
Three years later, the stats make a convincing case that Yergey has developed into one of the area’s most indispensable players: In the first nine games of this season, the junior has led her team to an 8-1 record and is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
It’s not just that she’s putting up gaudy numbers; it’s that she’s putting up all of the numbers. Of the 185 baskets the Tigers have made this season, she has scored or assisted on 134 of them. If you removed the remaining 51 baskets, the Tigers would still have a winning record at 6-3.
With state tournament appearances in 2019 and 2020, Brentsville District has earned its respect in Virginia. With Yergey’s increased production, the Tigers are serious contenders for a Class 3 state title, which would be the first in program history.
A true test will come Friday against Meridian, the defending state champions, who are 6-0 against the Tigers since 2019.
Yergey, who wears Sue Bird’s sneakers, plays with the poise of the 18-year WNBA veteran and adds swagger, regularly pulling up from the midrange or from a body length beyond the three-point line. This year, she has tried to pull moves from professional point guards in the NBA and WNBA, such as the way Chris Paul snakes the pick-and-roll or how Courtney Vandersloot manipulates defenses with her eyes.
While it’s easy to pick out the player with the quickest handle or the cleanest stroke — both of which Yergey possesses — her mind is what stands out.
“One of the questions we always asked college coaches was ‘Why Alden?,’ ” said her mom, Sara Yergey. “And I think all of them, without hesitation, were like ‘Her IQ.’ It’s not that she could drain threes, or that she had a pull-up jumper, which is fierce. It was always her IQ.”
For Yergey, it’s just a part of who she is. For her teammates, it’s a cheat code to make them better.
“She basically plays a game, and then watches the game as soon as it's over, because the night after a game is played, I’ll get clips of film,” said Emily Spittle, Yergey’s longtime friend and teammate. “And it’ll be clips of me.”
Yergey views her relationships — with parents, trainers and teammates — as most important. That’s why as people prodded her to transfer to a private school, she waved them off.
When she had the chance to commit to play Division I basketball at Siena College in November, with another year left to decide, she made the call without hesitation. A small school and “supportive community” was attractive for her, and the basketball fit at the Loudonville, N.Y., program made sense.
When Yergey is asked what she enjoys outside of basketball, she finds it hard to pluck out an answer. But to her trainer Deante Steele, it’s simple. Basketball or non-basketball, Yergey takes a lesson from everything.
Yergey and Steele spend hours talking over the phone. Their conversations will wander into discussions about TV shows, such as “Dragon Ball Z.” The biggest lesson from this year has been a concept from the show called “ultra instinct.”
“We always talk about it, where it’s being able to play in the game, or being able to fight the battle without thinking of the consequences, or without thinking of how you’re moving,” Steele said. “It’s putting in enough preparation that you can just live in the battle.”
With the coldest part of the winter kicking in, Yergey’s practice regimen gives her coach and her teammates flashbacks to that night in eighth grade. Three years later, she still refuses to see it as anything special.
“I don’t know if I’m pushing through anything to get out there,” Yergey said. “Just the fact that I want to be out there so bad just kind of trumps all those other things, and they don’t really matter — they’re easy to overcome. Like, just put a jacket on. Just grab a shovel.”