That Washington (23-22) can deploy so many differently flavored lineups is a beautiful thing, Beal said, even as every player but Beal understands he is now competing for minutes.
Less beautiful is that more than halfway through the season, the Wizards’ newfound talent abundance has yet to manifest itself in the team’s defense. And that aspect of their identity has been missing since the start of the season.
Another element that remains elusive for this team is consistency. A game after the Wizards’ offense clicked along without hitch and the defense was tuned into Philadelphia’s many threats (aside from Joel Embiid), they let the Nets (28-16) roll.
LaMarcus Aldridge (27 points), Patty Mills (17 points) and Day’Ron Sharpe (14 points) stepped up to fil in for Kevin Durant, who is out with an MCL sprain. Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated but permitted to play at the city’s discretion despite D.C.'s vaccine mandate, led the team with 30 points. James Harden had 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
Washington dug itself a 16-point deficit but fought back with a late defensive push. In the closing moments, a three-pointer from Kyle Kuzma and a block from Montrezl Harrell that gave the Wizards a real chance for a win — a final trip with just under 10 seconds remaining and a one-point margin. But Kuzma missed a three-pointer and Spencer Dinwiddie’s desperation heave was off the mark to end it.
The furious rally masked how comfortable the Nets were in the first three quarters. They shot 52.8 percent from the floor.
The Wizards once again waited too long to step on the gas. Beal had 23 points and nine assists and Kuzma had 16. Harrell and Rui Hachimura added 14 apiece.
Brooklyn scored 19 points off 13 Wizards’ turnovers.
Here’s what else you need to know from Wednesday’s game:
Hachimura’s best game yet
Hachimura went 5 for 9 from the floor, hit a pair of three-pointers and collected five rebounds. The forward was by far the most aggressive he’s been in the six games he’s played this season in attacking the paint. His finish at the rim also looked sharper.
Holiday and Neto sit
Backup guard Aaron Holiday was back to the bench after seeing garbage time against Philadelphia. Guard Raul Neto joined him this time as neither guard played at all as Washington continues to sort out its rotations.
Davis Bertans played eight minutes while Deni Avdija had 13 points in 23 minutes after playing for less than three minutes Monday against Philadelphia.
Irving dominates
Irving did not look as though he was playing just his fifth game of the season Wednesday.
The guard scurried all over the court, pouring in 22 points before halftime on 9-of-12 shooting. At times he sprinted into wide-open lanes for perfectly-timed floaters but more often than not he worked hard to create his own shot, outpacing the Wizards’ defense.
He and Aldridge, who had 19 points in the first half, were the primary reason Brooklyn had 74 heading into the locker room. Wednesday was Aldridge’s highest-scoring half of the season.